Low Dielectric Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2021 to USD 2.72 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·9 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

low dielectric materials market are Huntsman Corporation, Arxada, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Topas Advanced Polymers, Zeon Corp., Chemours Company LLC, DIC Corporation, Arkema, Mitsubishi Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide low dielectric materials market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Huntsman Corporation is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global low dielectric materials market.

Pune India, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the low dielectric materials market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the low dielectric materials market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/low-dielectric-materials-market/74/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material type, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global low dielectric materials market are Huntsman Corporation, Arxada, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Topas Advanced Polymers, Zeon Corp., Chemours Company LLC, DIC Corporation, Arkema, Mitsubishi Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide low dielectric materials market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Huntsman Corporation is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global low dielectric materials market.

Low dielectric material is a material with a smaller dielectric constant as compared to silicon dioxide. These materials are usually referred as a class of insulating materials with a poor electricity conduction. It helps to enable scaling of microelectronics devices. Low dielectric constant of a material indicates that it is a good insulator and is a significantly poor conductor of electricity, sound, or heat.

On the other hand, an advent of 5G communication technologies has posed a number of challenges in front of OEMs of electronic components for the transmission of high frequency signals with high-performance materials. There is an emerging need for materials with low dielectric constants or excellent dielectric properties to ensure 5G communication. Such materials also helps in mitigation of signal loss in a range of electric components and applications. This has created huge demand for low dielectric materials to be used in printed circuit boards (PCB), flexible printed circuits (FPC), smart devices, wire & cables, and base station antennas.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @  https://greyviews.com/inquiry/74

Scope of Low dielectric materials Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year             

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Material Type, and Application

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Huntsman Corporation, Arxada, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Topas Advanced Polymers, Zeon Corp., Chemours Company LLC, DIC Corporation, Arkema, and Mitsubishi Corporation among others

Segmentation Analysis

Thermoset segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes thermoplastic, thermoset, and ceramics. Thermoset segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. This type of dielectric material has an ability to easily form a stable shape with an enhanced resistance to distortion during heat application. In addition, thermoset has become a prominent low dielectric material in manufacture of printed wiring board (PWB) due to its considerable strength, electrical resistance, and toughness.

Modified polyphenylene ether segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The material type segment includes fluoropolymer, modified polyphenylene ether, polyimide, cyclic olefin copolymer, cyanate ester, liquid crystal polymer, and others. Modified polyphenylene ether (M-PPE) segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is a hybrid resin made with the combination of polystyrene and polyphenylene ether. This materials are tough, has better temperature resistance along with the moderate mechanical properties. Aforementioned features are contributing to the increased usage of M-PPE dielectric materials in television cabinets, electrical motor end caps, PC parts, pump housings, bus bar insulators, and lighting devices.

Radome segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes PCBs, antenna, microelectronics, wire & cable, radome, and others. Radome segment is expected to anticipate to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Radome is a cover designed for protection of an antenna system from the environment. Such systems uses low dielectric materials to ensure reduced reflection and harmful effects on the electromagnetic signals.Hence, need for enhanced transmission efficiency of a radome antenna system has mainly fueled demand for low dielectric materials.

Regional Analysis                                                               

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the low dielectric materials include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region witnessed a major share. Growth of this region is mainly driven by the lower prices of electronics components and rising consumer demand for personal computing devices. However, Europe is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for PCBs in the European automotive industry and rapid development of consumer electronics devices in the region boosts growth of

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany low dielectric materials market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.30 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2029.
In the Europe region, Germany is the largest market shareholder in the low dielectric materials market. In addition, this country is one of the leading countries in terms of semiconductor production.  This factor has been the primary contributor to the Germany low dielectric materials market.
Further, in July 2020, Polytronics Technology Corp., the global manufacturer of thermal management products and thermally conductive boards signed an agreement with Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a German multinational chemical and consumer goods company to acquire Henkel’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division. Such strategies adopted by global market players to expand their presence in the country has further boosted growth of the market.

China         

China low dielectric materials market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.59 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. In past few years, China has become more self-sufficient in semiconductor development owing to government funding and policies aimed at the development of this sector.  For instance, in August 2020, China’s State Council announced policies to promote the high-quality development of the integrated circuit industry. Under these policies, the China Integrated Circuit Investment Industry Fund (CICIIF) was projected to introduce an estimated $150 billion in state funding to support the domestic semiconductors industry. Such investments have created lucrative growth opportunities for China low dielectric materials market.

India         

India low dielectric materials market size was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. This country is seeing increased investment in digitization along with the flourishing demand for consumer electronics products, fueling growth of the low dielectric materials market.
Moreover, India has become prominent investment hub for global PCB manufacturers. This factor has further created growth opportunities for the low dielectric materials market. For instance, recently, Wistron, a Taiwanese contract manufacturers announced to relocate its PCB manufacturing plant from China to Bengaluru, India with an investment of about $1 billion.

Covid-19 Impact                                                                  

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. The demand for low dielectric materials has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and supply chain disruptions. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of low dielectric materials were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for low dielectric materials significantly decreased.

Furthermore, global semiconductor industry has been facing a significant shortage of raw materials due to supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/74/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Low Dielectric Materials Market Size by Type (Thermoplastic, Thermoset, and Ceramics), Material Type (Fluoropolymer, Modified Polyphenylene Ether, Polyimide, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer, Cyanate Ester, Liquid Crystal Polymer, and Others), Application (PCBs, Antenna, Microelectronics, Wire & Cable, Radome, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029. 

https://greyviews.com/reports/low-dielectric-materials-market/74

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Size by Material Type (Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, and Others), Property Type (Acoustic and Non-Acoustic), End-User (Non-Residential and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029. 

https://greyviews.com/reports/ceiling-tiles-market/73

Global Biocomposites Market Size by Fiber Type (Wood Fiber Composites and Non-wood Fiber Composites), Polymer Type (Natural Polymer Composites and Synthetic Polymer Composites), Product (Hybrid Biocomposites and Green Biocomposites), End-use Industries (Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029. 

https://greyviews.com/reports/biocomposites-market/59

Global Flat Glass Market Size by Product Type (Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, and Others), Technology (Float, Rolled, and Sheet), End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029. 

https://greyviews.com/reports/flat-glass-market/58

Global Prepreg Market Size by Type of Fiber Reinforcement (Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg, and Others), Resin Type (Thermoset Prepreg and Thermoplastic Prepreg), Form (Tow Prepreg and Fabric Prepreg), Manufacturing Process (Hot-Melt Process and Solvent Dip Process), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive, Sporting Goods, Electronics (PCB), and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/prepreg-market/56

Global Acrylic Polymer Market Size by Type (Water-borne and Solvent-borne), Application (Laundry & Detergent, Dish Washing, Industrial & Institutional, Hard Surface Cleaning, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029. 

https://greyviews.com/reports/acrylic-polymer-market/52

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Size by Type (Lyotropic and Thermotropic), Application (Composites, Coatings, Electrical Motor Components, High-Intensity LEDs, Electronic Components, Additives, and Others), End-use Industry (Electronics and Electrical, Automotive and Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-liquid-crystal-polymers-market/41

Global Hand Protection Equipment Market Size by Product Type (Reusable and Disposable), Raw Material (Neoprene, Nitrile, Natural Rubber/Latex, Vinyl and Others), End-user (Manufacturing, Construction, Chemicals, Food, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-hand-protection-equipment-market/40

Global Epoxy Composites Market Size by Manufacturing Technology (Compression Moulding, Lay-up, Filament Winding, Resin Injection, Resin Transfer Moulding, Pultrusion, and Others), Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, and Others), Application (Electronics and Electrical, Marine, Automotive and Transportation, Wind Energy, Aerospace and Defense, Sporting and Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-epoxy-composites-market/37

Global Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market Size by Product Type (Porcelain, Granite, Travertine, Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Scratch-free Ceramic Tiles, Limestone, and Others), Tile Type (Wall Tiles and Floor Tiles), Application (Commercial, Residential and Recreational), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-ceramic-and-natural-stone-tiles-market/35

Global Aramid Fiber Market Size by Type (Meta Aramid, Para Aramid and Copolyamide), Application (Friction Materials, Industrial Filtration, Security and Protection, Rubber Reinforcement, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Electrical Insulation and Others), End-user (Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Industrial and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-aramid-fiber-market/32

Global Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Product (Luxury Vinyl Tile and Vinyl Sheets & Vinyl Composite Tile), End User (Residential, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Education, Sport, Office, Industrial, and Automotive), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-vinyl-flooring-market/6


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1