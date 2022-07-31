Low-Code Development Platform Market Size Was Valued at USD 16 Billion in 2021 and Will Achieve USD 159 Billion by 2030 growing at 28.8% CAGR Owing to the Growing Need to Accelerate Digital Transformation- Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Low-Code Development Platform Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size is valued at USD 16 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 159 Billion by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 28.8%.

As digital transformation accelerates, data volumes grow, and industrial facilities become smarter, there will be an even greater need to rely on non-developer workers to handle business applications without involving IT departments. Because of its simplicity and speed, using a low-code platform makes uplifting the citizen developer much easier to implement. In fact, 70 percent of low code users with no prior experience with low code platforms managed to learn low code in less than a month, according to results. The rapid adoption of digitization across varied industries is one of the trends in the low-code development platform market that supports industry growth. Additionally, the surging need for rapid customization and scalability is driving the low-code development platform market revenue.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3056

Report Coverage:

Market

Low-Code Development Platform Market

Market Size 2021

USD 16 Billion

Market Forecast 2030

USD 159 Billion

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

28.8%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Component, By Application Type, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Salesforce, Inc., Appian, Microsoft, Mendix Technology BV, Creatio, OutSystems, Pegasystems Inc., Oracle, ServiceNow, Quickbase, LANSA, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Value

Despite ongoing cost-cutting campaigns, the surge in remote production throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will fuel low-code adoption. The expansion of low code as a general social and technological phenomenon is expected. The global market's instability and volatility as a result of temporary and permanent closures of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a significant demand for remote tools for software development globally. In addition, the increasing pressure on organizations to augment their digital capabilities during the pandemic pushed IT professionals to incorporate new and faster software development methods. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the low-code development platform industry, which is expected to grow in the coming years.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Dynamics

The emergence of industry 4.0 is supporting the low-code development platform market growth. Facilities are adapting quickly to the ever-changing industry 4.0 landscapes, and their data flows reflect this. In today's industry 4.0 scenarios, factories can be a data minefield, and this will only get worse. The simplest and most effective way to monitor all activity in sync is to ensure centralized orchestration, especially for enterprises with different locations situated in various countries, each with multiple process areas and personalized IT setups. Centralized orchestration combined with a hybrid integration framework is the ideal combination for the industry. This is common with low-code platforms.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/low-code-development-platform-market

Reduced costs and scalability are two other factors driving the industry's expansion. Low-code development platforms can save billions of dollars in project backlog costs. It significantly reduces backlogs by assisting the development team in completing more tasks in less time. Furthermore, the primary goal of low-code development frameworks is to create cost-effective, flexible, and rapid applications that are adaptable to enhancements and less complex in terms of maintenance.

The advantage to build applications with minimum cost and resources is one of the aspects that have opened up new growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Businesses can create mobile and web applications using low-code. Workspace applications, legacy modernization applications, and operation improvement applications are the most common types of low-code applications. However, the lack of customization in these platforms may prevent the market from growing between 2022 and 2030.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into five categories: component, application type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on the component, the market is split into platforms and services. In 2021, the platform sub-segment acquired a significant share, whereas the services sub-segment is projected to witness a substantial growth rate.

By application type, the market is divided into mobile-based, web-based, and desktop/server-based. Among them, mobile-based accounted for the majority of the share in 2021 and is expected to do so in the coming years. On the other hand, web-based applications are likely to register a notable growth rate from 2022 to 2030.

Large enterprises and small and medium enterprises are the two sub-segments considered under the organization size segment. According to our low-code development platform market forecast, the large enterprises segment will occupy a considerable market share from 2022 to 2030.

Furthermore, BFSI, retail, education, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, automotive & manufacturing, and others are the segmentation of industry verticals. According to our low-code development platform industry analysis, BFSI is one of the lucrative sub-segments that is driving the industry growth.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global low-code development platform market. North America is a leading region in the global market due to the existence of numerous prominent players in the U.S. and Canada. The early adoption of technologies and widespread application of enterprise software such as ERP, CRM, custom applications, and databases are some of the factors that are supporting the North America low-code development platform market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecasted period from 2022 to 2030. The implementation of industry 4.0, IoT, AI, big data analytics, and rapidly rising automotive and manufacturing industries are driving the Asia-Pacific low-code development platform market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3056

Low-Code Development Platform Market Players

Some prominent low-code development platform companies covered in the industry are Salesforce, Inc., Appian, Microsoft, Mendix Technology BV, Creatio, Out Systems, Pegasystems Inc., Oracle, Service Now, Quickbase, LANSA, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Browse More Research Topic on ICT Sector:

The Global Telecom Equipment Market accounted for USD 538.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 967.9 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Non-Fungible Token Market Size accounted for USD 16 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 212 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 33.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Process Analytics Market Size accounted for USD 625 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21,918 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 48.5%.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the