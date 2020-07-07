Lovings named Austin Peay's interim coach

(Stats Perform) - Defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Austin Peay named Marquase Lovings as its interim head football coach for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

The move follows Mark Hudspeth's resignation last Friday for personal reasons. Lovings served under Hudspeth last season as the Governors' associate head coach and defensive line coach when they advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time and set a program record with 11 wins.

"Marquase understands and shares my expectations for Austin Peay football," athletic director Gerald Harrison said. "Along with our outstanding coaching staff and dedicated Governors student-athletes, I am confident we will continue on a positive trajectory. In short, Marquase is the right leader to lead this team."

Lovings, a 2006 Howard graduate, began his coaching career on the Mississippi State staff and was an assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette and Nicholls.