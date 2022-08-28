Loving this year's wild Rugby Championship? Bring on the World Cup

Charlie Morgan
·7 min read
Argentina celebrate after defeating New Zealand during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas at Orangetheory Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand - GETTY IMAGES

Over the past 18 months or so, Eddie Jones has continually stressed his view that every Test coach around the world is under severe pressure for their job.

It has been tempting not to make too much of these comments. England’s honcho would say that, wouldn’t he? His side have been underwhelming in successive Six Nations. Recent weeks, however, have vindicated Jones in this regard.

The international landscape of men’s rugby union is so competitive that no hot seat is comfortable. Fabien Galthié and Andy Farrell, the bosses of France and Ireland, respectively, are in strong positions. Yet everything can change very quickly.

New Zealand have won seven of the nine editions of The Rugby Championship since its inaugural campaign in 2012. Understandably, interest in the competition had waned – at least among northern hemisphere observers.

The current iteration has ignited engagement, because it is underlining just how unpredictable and compelling that next year’s World Cup will be.

All Blacks in a corner

To be completely fair to New Zealand Rugby, a 35-23 victory in Johannesburg would have been enough for most unions to throw their weight behind the incumbent coaching team.

The problem for them is that it has taken one game to undermine a decision to unanimously back Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach until 2023.

In Christchurch on Saturday, by Opta’s initial evaluation, New Zealand amassed 420 running metres to Argentina’s 188. They cycled through 113 rucks in possession, while the Pumas only registered 57.

These numbers underline the impotence of the hosts’ attack. They suggest predictability and a dearth of deception. New Zealand were certainly more direct. In their brightest moments they built momentum with a narrow approach around the ruck.

Early in the second half, an inside pass from Ardie Savea to Shannon Frizell led to a break from George Bower following Frizell’s offload. But the All Blacks only finished up with two tries – one from a driving maul and the other from a clinical counter-punch following an Argentina turnover.

Joe Schmidt has been charged with relocating New Zealand’s attacking mojo. We should remember the awkward truth that, under the guidance of Schmidt, Ireland were figured out ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Opponents were wary of Ireland’s intricate strike-plays, yet also knew that they could impose themselves in defence if they held firm for the early phases of any given sequence. Argentina certainly looked emboldened with a similar confidence at the weekend.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is under huge pressure after his side lost their sixth Test in their past eight outings - GETTY IMAGES

Michael Cheika energises Argentina

A disappointing return in 2019, when they were dumped out at the pool stage with England and France advancing, snapped a strong streak for Argentina at World Cups. They reached the semi-finals in both 2007 and 2015, either side of a quarter-final appearances in 2011.

In the build-up to Saturday, Michael Cheika insisted that he had gleaned no joy out of the All Blacks’ recent struggles. Make no mistake, though, a triumph in New Zealand will have delighted him.

A famous result was founded upon the industry and tenacity of the Pumas pack. Julián Montoya, their wonderful groundhog of a hooker, produced breakdown turnovers at vital times. Tomas Lavanini won collisions on both sides of the ball. He added control to the innate menace that has given him a horrific disciplinary record.

Pablo Matera carried doggedly, hauling Argentina away from sticky situations, notably after restarts. Marcos Kremer was perhaps the pick of the bunch. His tackle-count rocketed past 20. Both Matera and Kremer, as well as Montoya, had been heroes of Argentina’s last upset of the All Blacks.

A resolute pack, backed up by a pair of flinty centres in Matías Orlando and Matías Moroni, both of Newcastle Falcons, carved out opportunities for the boot of Emiliano Boffelli. An opportunistic try from Juan Martín González ultimately split the teams.

When you consider that Argentina’s line-out continually malfunctioned and they shipped numerous scrummaging penalties, the feat was even more impressive. We know that the Pumas are capable of attacking brilliance, too.

England face Argentina in the pool stages next year and their side of the World Cup draw had looked reasonable. Cheika ended up 7-0 down to England during his tenure as Wallabies head coach. How he would love to peg one back in 2023.

Martin Gonzalez of Argentina scores a try during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas at Orangetheory Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand - GETTY IMAGES

Australia’s firepower commands respect

Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi, Will Skelton. These are just four players that were unavailable to Dave Rennie this weekend for various reasons. Matt Taylor had just left his post as defence coach, too.

South Africa have a stinking record in Australia and were coming off the back of a frustrating loss to New Zealand, yet surely fancied a redemptive win at the Adelaide Oval.

As it happened, Australia barely gave them a sniff. Tom Wright’s gorgeous offload to Rob Valetini punctuated a lively start, foreshadowing Fraser McReight’s first try. Matt Philip’s offload to Folau Fainga’a and a tip-on from Alan Alaalatoa to McReight helped the Wallabies rule the gain-line.

Marika Koroibete’s superb try-saver on Makazole Mapimpi helped Australia escape a difficult passage before half-time, with Nic White’s gamesmanship also handy. The veteran scrum-half milked Faf de Klerk’s slap and got his opposite man sin-binned.

Australia’s next two tries, though, showed how their attack can systematically pick apart defences. Koroibete’s finish bamboozled Handre Pollard, but a one-on-one situation had been worked by a lofted pass from White, directly from a scrum, that outflanked the Springboks’ blitz.

McReight’s second capped an incisive set play. White was the conductor again, looping around James Slipper before the loosehead prop sent fly-half Noah Lolesio, a surprise strike-runner, scampering up the middle.

Had some first-half chances stuck in Sydney against England last month, Australia would have taken the series. They represent a green and gold banana skin for World Cup rivals.

Australia's win over South Africa illustrates you can never count them out - SHUTTERSTOCK

Stick or twist for South Africa?

Subdued and sloppy, the Springboks resembled a team battling against the weight of a historic record in Australia – as though past failings were suffocating them.

They can put that right next weekend, of course, and Jacques Nienaber’s squad will feature the game-breaking talents of Cheslin Kolbe if the diminutive genius is fit for the World Cup defence.

Elsewhere, though, there are decisions to be pondered. Willie le Roux remains an elite playmaker, offering himself as a second-receiver to complement fly-halves and ghosting into the 15-metre channel gracefully.

Frankly, this poise seems vital to the Springboks, who are always going to eke out quick ball – they have too much beef and dynamism not to.

Nienaber must be curious about a backline that features Le Roux at full-back and Damian Willemse at inside centre.

It would represent a departure from the formula that brought them World Cup glory and ousted the British and Irish Lions, and dropping Damien de Allende would be difficult, but everyone must evolve.

Could Springbok centre Damian de Allende be dropped in order to increase dynamism in the backline? - GETTY IMAGES
