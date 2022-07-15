Lovett cruises through qualifying to begin quest for high jump medal

EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Django Lovett was flawless in men's high jump qualifying on Friday to begin his quest for a medal at the world track and field championships.

The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., cleared a season's best 2.28 metres on his first attempt to clinch his spot in Monday's final.

He was one of just six jumpers who made that height on their first attempt.

Lovett finished eighth in his Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist won the Birmingham Diamond League meet in May.

Canada has 59 athletes competing at the championships, the world's third largest sporting event behind the Olympics and the World Cup, at Hayward Field.

Camryn Rogers (hammer throw) and Sarah Mitton (shot put) had qualifying rounds on Friday, while sprint star Andre De Grasse was set to race the 100-metre heats in Friday's evening session. De Grasse hasn't raced since contracting COVID-19 about a month ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press