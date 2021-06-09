Lovesac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

Lovesac shares have risen 90% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE

The Associated Press