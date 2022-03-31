The Lovesac Company's (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Leap 29% Yet They're Still Not Telling The Full Story

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 29% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 3.4% over the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Lovesac's P/E ratio of 18x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 17x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Lovesac has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Lovesac's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 205% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 23% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Lovesac's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Lovesac appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Lovesac's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Having said that, be aware Lovesac is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored.

