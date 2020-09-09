The Lovesac Company Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Second Quarter Net Sales Increased 28.7%; Comparable Sales Increased 72.4%

Net Loss Improves to $1.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA Improves to $2.2 million

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended August 2, 2020.

Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased with our team’s resiliency and ability to adapt as we continued to serve our customers in a rapidly changing operating environment. Our operational pivot to focus on digital channels while showrooms were closed or operating in a limited fashion, as well as our efficient marketing efforts, were very effective. We successfully positioned ourselves to capitalize on strong demand tailwinds resulting in second quarter sales growth of nearly 29% and comparable sales growth of approximately 72% versus the prior year period. Importantly, with operational discipline, we successfully managed both our top line as well as our bottom line, in a pandemic disrupted environment, driving an almost 28% increase in gross profit dollars, positive Adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.2 million and free cash flow of $9.9 million.”

Mr. Nelson continued, “The environment remains uncertain and we will continue to be disciplined and flexible as we navigate a dynamic marketplace while remaining focused on advancing the initiatives that underpin our long-term growth strategy. We are working to deliver an elevated and more seamless omni-channel experience for our customers, making select strategic infrastructure investments to support our growth and creating efficiencies across the business as we continue to innovate and expand the Lovesac brand and our universe of loyal customers.”

Key Measures for the Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal 2021 Ending August 2, 2020:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

August 2, 2020 Quarter Ended

August 4, 2019 % Inc (Dec) First Half Ended

August 2, 2020 First Half Ended

August 4, 2019 % Inc (Dec) Net Sales $61.9 $48.1 28.7% $116.3 $89.1 30.5% Gross Profit1 $31.1 $24.3 27.9% $58.3 $45.3 28.8% Gross Margin1 50.1% 50.4% (31) bps 50.2% 50.8% (66) bps Total Operating Expense $32.1 $29.2 9.8% $67.8 $59.5 13.8% SG&A $23.4 $22.0 6.5% $49.2 $45.8 7.4% SG&A as % of Net Sales 37.7% 45.6% (785) bps 42.3% 51.4% (911) bps Advertising & Marketing $7.2 $6.1 18.1% $15.4 $11.5 34.1% Advertising & Marketing as % of Net Sales 11.6% 12.6% (104) bps 13.2% 12.9% 35 bps Basic and Diluted EPS Loss ($0.08) ($0.33) (75.6%) ($0.65) ($0.99) (34.1%) Net loss ($1.1) ($4.8) (76.8%) ($9.5) ($13.9) (31.8%) Adjusted EBITDA2 $2.2 ($3.3) 166.2% ($3.5) ($8.0) (55.8%) Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $12.6 ($14.9) 184.6% $12.1 ($23.0) 152.4%

1 Estimated gross 25% tariff impact for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to Gross Profit and Gross Margin was $2.4 million and 387 bps, respectively. Estimated gross 25% tariff impact for the first half of fiscal 2021 to Gross Profit and Gross Margin was $4.8 million and 415 bps, respectively. Estimated gross blended 10% to 25% tariff impact for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 to Gross Profit and Gross Margin was $1.4 million and 295 bps, respectively. Estimated gross blended 10% to 25% tariff impact for the first half of fiscal 2020 to Gross Profit and Gross Margin was $2.4 million and 273 bps, respectively.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Information” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included in this press release.



Percent Increase (Decrease), except showroom count Quarter Ended

August 2, 2020 Quarter Ended

August 4, 2019 First Half Ended

August 2, 2020 First Half Ended

August 4, 2019 Total Comparable Sales (3)(4) 72.4% 43.0% 62.1% 43.1% Comparable Showroom Sales (4) (45.3%) 34.1% (39.0%) 33.0% Internet Sales 387.2% 73.4% 325.0% 78.1% Ending Showroom Count 97 80 97 80

3 Total comparable sales include showroom transactions through the point of sale and internet net sales.

4 Comparable sales reflect transactions through the point of sale and not necessarily product that has shipped to the customer. Product that has shipped to the customer is what is included in Net Sales. Showrooms were closed as required by local and state laws as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic effective March 18, 2020 but have since reopened in some format. We are abiding with federal, state, and local guidelines with respect to the operating status of our showrooms. During the second quarter, we operated our showrooms with limited openings, by appointment only and/or virtual demonstrations.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended August 2, 2020:

The net sales increase of 28.7% was driven by an increase in internet sales of 387.2%, partially offset by a decrease in showroom sales of (58.9%) due to the impact of showroom closures related to COVID-19 and a decrease of (59.3%) in “Other” sales (which includes shop-in-shops and pop-up shops) related to the impact of COVID-19.



The gross profit increase of 27.9% was primarily due to the increase in net sales, partially offset by the impact of tariffs. The approximately 31 basis point decrease in gross margin versus the prior year period reflects an increase of approximately 198 basis points in distribution and tariff related expenses, partially offset by improvements of approximately 167 basis points in product costs as a result of vendor negotiations associated with tariff mitigation and continued shift of product sourcing outside of China.



SG&A expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and second quarter of fiscal 2020 included less than $0.3 million of other non-recurring expenses related to financing initiatives. SG&A expense as a percent of net sales decreased 785 basis points primarily due to leverage of employment costs, rent, and selling related expenses such as credit card fees and pop-up shop fees, partially offset by increases in insurance costs, equity compensation and computer expense related to infrastructure investments.



Advertising and marketing expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased approximately 18.1% over the prior year quarter principally due to increased media and direct-to-consumer program spend which contributed to the second quarter sales increase over the prior year period.



Operating loss was $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating margin decreased to (1.7%) of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from (10.3%) of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.



Net loss was $1.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Highlights for the First Half Ended August 2, 2020:

The net sales increase of 30.5% was driven by an increase in internet sales of 325%, partially offset by a decrease in showroom sales of (46.8%) due to the impact of showroom closures related to COVID-19 and a decrease of (29.2%) in “Other” sales (which includes shop-in-shops and pop-up shops).



The gross profit increase of 28.8% was primarily due to the increase in net sales, partially offset by the impact of tariffs. The approximately 66 basis point decrease in gross margin versus the prior year period reflects an increase of approximately 247 basis points in distribution and tariff related expenses, partially offset by improvements of approximately 181 basis points in product costs as a result of vendor negotiations associated with tariff mitigation and continued shift of product sourcing outside of China.



SG&A expense in the first half of fiscal 2021 and first half of fiscal 2020 included less than $0.1 million and $0.5 million of other non-recurring expenses related to financing and executive recruitment fees, respectively. SG&A expense as a percent of net sales decreased 911 basis points primarily due to leverage of employment costs, rent, selling related expenses such as credit card fees and pop-up shop fees and equity-based compensation, partially offset by increases in insurance and computer expense related to infrastructure investments.



Advertising and marketing expense in the first half of fiscal 2021 increased approximately 34.1% over the prior year period principally due to increased media and direct-to-consumer program spend which contributed to the first half sales increase over the prior year period.



Operating loss was $9.4 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $14.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2020. Operating margin decreased to (8.1%) of net sales in the first half of fiscal 2021 from (16.0%) of net sales in the first half of fiscal 2020.



Net loss was $9.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $13.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.

Other Financial Highlights as of August 2, 2020:

The cash and cash equivalents balance as of August 2, 2020 was $54.8 million as compared to $44.2 million as of August 4, 2019. There was no debt outstanding on the Company’s line of credit as of August 2, 2020 and August 4, 2019, respectively. The Company’s availability under the line of credit was $9.9 million as of August 2, 2020 and $15.8 million as of August 4, 2019.



Total inventory was $41.0 million as of August 2, 2020 as compared to $40.7 million as of August 4, 2019.

Outlook:

Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting response by the Company, including cost savings and deferral measures, the Company is providing the following outlook commentary for fiscal 2021:

Mr. Nelson concluded, “Coming off a very strong Labor Day, we feel really good about our ability to deliver overall sales growth in the third quarter that is in line with second quarter growth rates. For the full year, we are well-positioned to drive positive Adjusted EBITDA1, coming entirely in the fourth quarter as the third quarter will be pressured by expense shifts and significant marketing increases that are in large part due to COVID-19-driven deferrals from the second quarter. With gross margins that are expected to be down approximately 200 basis points year-over-year in the third quarter, and the aforementioned expense shifts, we expect an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $10 million to $11 million in the third quarter. Importantly, we will continue to be nimble and flexible and will remain disciplined in our approach to running the business as we head into the seasonally high volume period of the year.”

Story continues