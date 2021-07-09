'He Loves To Win': Durant Seeking A Third Olympic Gold Medal

LAS VEGAS: USA Basketball didnt blow up Kevin Durants phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics. It was a much more dignified process: They asked, then they waited.

It was the right move.

They helped me make the decision by letting me be me, Durant said.

Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three. The Brooklyn Nets forward will lead the U.S. Olympic team into Tokyo this month and could become just the second mens player in USA Basketball history to win three golds, joining Carmelo Anthony.

And not that this matters to Durant, because it doesnt, but he could simply rewrite the USA Basketball Olympic record book in the next few weeks as well.

I committed to USA Basketball when I was coming out of college, and every chance that I get that Im healthy and my minds in the right place to play basketball, I go out there and play, Durant said. I finished the year off healthy, regular season and playoffs. So, I felt like itd be cool to get I guess a kickstart on next season by getting in shape a lot earlier in the summer with Team USA.

Already the top 3-point shooter in U.S. mens Olympic history, Durant is 25 points shy of tying Anthony (336) for the most in team Olympic play, 39 rebounds away from Anthonys mark in rebounds (125), 12 away from Anthonys mark in field goals made (113), three away from Anthonys mark in free throws made (53).

You know his famous quote? I am Kevin Durant. Theres nothing changing, U.S. guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards said. We know who he is. We know what hes capable of doing and hes doing the same thing in practice … and his leadership is just terrific. Hes like 39-0 in USA Basketball. Thats crazy and we want to keep that going.

Beal had it right: Durant is 39-0 in major international events with USA Basketball. He has two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards. He came back after a yearlong layoff from an Achilles injury this season in Brooklyn and was, again, his typical unguardable self.

Theres long been nothing left for him to prove, and he signed up for another Olympics anyway. Camp started Tuesday and Durant immediately began setting the tone for a roster that is mostly composed of first-time Olympians other than Durant, Draymond Green and Kevin Love.

Theres this very cliche line that everyone uses in basketball when youre working out: Go game speed every rep, said Green, Durants former Golden State teammate. Quite frankly, Ive never seen anyone do it, except him. Thats how he plays the game. Thats how he works. Youre talking about a guy who would sit at home, sit in his house and watch an elementary school basketball game just to watch basketball. Really, really loves the game, loves watching the game, loves hooping.

All that is true, and part of the lure for Durant to play this summer.

U.S. coach Gregg Popovich was another major factor. Its no secret that players around the league hold the longtime San Antonio coach in the highest regard, and Durant said the opportunity to play for the five-time NBA champion factored into his thinking.

If he had said no, I would have begged, cried, done anything I could to change his mind, Popovich said. Thats pretty obvious. But what it says about him, No. 1, is he loves the game. He really loves to play basketball. He loves to win. He loves the camaraderie. He wants to be part of this, all the time, as we all know. And thats his motivation. At the core, thats what he loves to do and luckily for all of us, thats who he is.

Mike Brown was part of Golden States coaching staff when Durant was with the Warriors. Brown is also the coach of the Nigerian Olympic team, meaning he will be coaching against Durant and his current boss, U.S. assistant coach and Golden State head coach Steve Kerr when the Americans play the top African team in their first exhibition of this summers stay in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Like everyone else in the NBA, Brown only raves about Durant.

A lot of people see his scoring prowess, Brown said. Obviously, he can shoot the 3, he can post up, his medium game is the best in the business. But when he came to the Warriors, I was shocked by two things. The biggest thing was just his feel and intelligence on the defensive end of the floor … and then on top of that, hes a phenomenal passer.

Put simply, he can do it all. Thats been obvious forever. And a third gold medal would only enhance that already-lofty legacy of his.

I look forward to just being around the best players in the world, and around the best athletes as well, Durant said.

SATURDAY GAME

The U.S. will call up some players from the USA Select Team, which was ending its practice schedule in Las Vegas on Friday, to fill out its roster for exhibitions starting with the game Saturday against Nigeria, Popovich said.

The U.S. is missing Olympians Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday because of the NBA Finals.

CURRY PASSES

Golden States Stephen Curry is playing in Nevada this weekend golf, not basketball. Hes participating in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, explaining there why he decided not to play for the Olympic team.

I do value the offseason, and Im working back on the court, but to try to go and play and theres just a lot that could happen, Curry said. I respect every single guy that goes and plays thats out there in Vegas and I wish them all the success and a gold medal to show for it and whatnot. It just wasnt right for me. And Im very confident in that decision. No regrets at all.

