‘Lovers of minimalist design’ will be obsessed with this NJ home for sale. See why

A picturesque four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence that hit the housing market in Montclair Twp., New Jersey, has managed to dazzle a popular real estate social media page.

The 2,200-square-foot home built in 1959 is listed for $949,000. Designed by architect Edward Durell Stone, the mid-century estate has a distinct Japanese influence and breathtaking views of the New York City skyline, the listing on Zillow.com describes.

Features include:

Open floor plan

Deck

Storage

Patio

Loft

Open staircase

Beamed ceilings

Water feature

“With just one owner for more than 50 years, it has been meticulously maintained with light hardwood floors and a two car detached garage,” the listing says. “For MCM purists and lovers of minimalist design — you will be delighted. This is a very special home looking for its very special new owners.”

The listing was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique homes for sale around the country and people fell head over heels.

“Incredible. Love the Japanese aesthetic- I wouldn’t change a thing,” one person gushed.

“I’m not much of a mid-century modern fan, but I love Japanese architectural style, and my heart is in NYC. So this house would absolutely be my dream home if I had the money. Beautiful!” another said.

“I love the Japanese aesthetic to the house. Just needs some updating in a couple of the bathrooms and it would be perfect,” someone commented.

“Spectacular. Totally original. For those saying it needs new kitchen and bathrooms....noooo. its perfectly preserved,” one person said.

“Wouldn’t change a thing about it. And I love the bathrooms. Hope the new owners don’t take the charm out of it,” another noted.

“I think I’m in love,” someone tweeted.

“Let’s buy this house and turn off our phones and pretend other people don’t exist,” one person said.

The listing is held by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.

Montclair is about 20 miles northwest of New York City.

