Lovely Honeymoon Destinations In The U.S.

A honeymoon is one of the most joyful types of vacations you can take. It’s a time to bask in newlywed bliss, embark on new adventures together, and take a much-deserved breather after all the stresses of planning a wedding.

Although lots of couples choose far-off destinations for their honeymoons, the pandemic’s restrictions on international travel has many looking closer to home. And for those with a more limited budget, a U.S.-based vacation has always been the best answer.

To inspire your romantic travels, we’ve rounded up domestic destinations that make for a great honeymoon. As always, be sure to consider the state of the pandemic at your preferred location and in your home community before taking a trip.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

