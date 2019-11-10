Lovelace runs for 2 TDs in Wofford's 41-7 win over Mercer

MACON, Ga. (AP) -- - Ryan Lovelace ran for two touchdowns to lead Wofford's high-powered rushing attack in a 41-7 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

The Terriers (6-3, 5-1 Southern Conference), who came in ranked second in FCS rushing at 333.9 yards per game, piled up 394 in notching their sixth straight win against the Bears (4-6, 4-3) since 2013.

Wofford, ranked No. 24 in the STATS FCS Top 25, will host first-place Furman (7-3, 6-1) next Saturday.

D'mauriae VanCleave ran 44 yards and Lovelace 41 for second-quarter touchdowns and the Terriers led 20-7 at halftime. Lovelace added an 8-yard score and Jason Hill caught a 23-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Joe Newman before Jacquez Allen closed the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard run.

Lovelace had 76 yards with eight Terriers rushing into double figures.

Tyray Devezin rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries for the Bears, who were outgained 558-144 in total yards.