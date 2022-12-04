Loved ones raise funds to bury Independence high schooler killed in Kansas City shooting

One of the two teens killed last weekend in Kansas City was a high school student from Independence. Now, his family is asking for help burying him.

De’Vohn Dudley-Reese, 16, was fatally shot on Nov. 27 near East 28th Street and Garfield Avenue, Kansas City police said. Jazion Sanders, 18, was also killed in the shooting.

Loved ones have since created a GoFundMe for the teen to help his family pay for memorial and funeral expenses.

Dudley-Reese previously attended Carver Dual Language School and Southeast High School in Kansas City, according to the online fundraising page.

As of Sunday, more than $4,300 had been raised.

A person of interest, whose name has not been released, was injured and taken into custody later the evening of the shooting. He is no longer in custody, police have said.

“Detectives will work with prosecutors to present a case file for their consideration of applicable charges,” Sgt. Jake Becchina, with KCPD, said in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this shooting or any homicides in the city is asked to call KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).