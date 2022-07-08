Funeral services for Highland Park shooting victims begin as loved ones gather Friday

GLENCOE, Ill. – Rain began falling Friday morning as dozens of people gathered at a synagogue in this Chicago suburb to remember the life of one of the seven people fatally shot at a Fourth of July parade in neighboring Highland Park.

Couples and families dressed in suits, blazers and dresses walked into North Shore Congregation Israel, where the late Jacquelyn "Jacki" Lovi Sundheim, 63, had taught preschool and helped organize events.

Half-a-dozen police officers stood outside, monitoring those entering the building.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all," the synagogue said in a statement. "There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones."

Friday's service came four days after a gunman fired more than 70 rounds from a rooftop with a legally purchased assault rifle.

The gunman, 21, also wounded dozens more people. Among those who died in the attack: the parents of a 2-year-old boy.

One of the youngest victims injured in the shooting, an 8-year-old boy, was still in critical condition in a hospital after being shot in the chest.

A program for Jacquelyn “Jacki” Lovi Sundheim at North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Illinois, on July 8, 2022.
Relatives of another victim, Eduardo Uvaldo, were expected to travel from Texas and Mexico to attend his burial Friday on what would have been Uvaldo's 70th birthday, the New York Times reported. It was not immediately clear when or where the burial would happen.

Uvaldo died Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head after he was taken off a ventilator Tuesday, according to a verified GoFundMe page set up by his family. Uvaldo's grandson and wife were also injured in the shooting.

Uvaldo and his family attended the Highland Park July Fourth parade every year "filled with happiness and laughter," his granddaughter, Nivia Guzman, wrote on the page. "My grandpa is a kind, loving, and funny man who did not deserve this," the page says.

A service for Chicago financial adviser Stephen Straus, 88, was set for just after noon Friday at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation in Evanston, followed by a burial at Oak Woods Cemetery on Chicago's South Side, where Straus was born, according to an online obituary. The funeral was expected to be livestreamed, with a shiva to follow.

Area residents visit a memorial to the seven people who lost their lives in the Highland Park, Ill., Fourth of July mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILCA131
Strauss could often be found at the Art Institute, at the symphony, or on his Metra ride downtown to work each day, according to the obituary. He was "remarkably sharp and fit for his age" and took daily walks or bike rides, the obituary said.

"Stephen was known for his universal warmth and kindness, his strong sense of humor and his love of the world," the obituary said.

A service for Nicolas Toledo, 78, was planned for Friday evening at Iglesia Emanuel in Waukegan, Illinois. There was expected to be a closed service for the family, followed by a service for friends and the church.

The family of Nicolas Toledo is &quot;shattered,&quot; his granddaughter Alba Toledo says.
Toledo, a great-grandfather and dual Mexican American citizen, spent most of his life in Morelos, Mexico, and moved to Highland Park a few months ago to be with family, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times. He had eight children, a big smile and bright blue eyes, Xochil told the outlet.

Alba Toledo, 23, told USA TODAY her grandfather loved drawing, hunting, fishing and going for walks in the park. "My grandfather was a great person, with an enormous heart," she said.

Yesenia Hernandez, granddaughter to Nicolas Toledo, who was killed during Monday's Highland Park., Ill., Fourth of July parade, writes on a memorial for Toledo along with the six others who lost their lives in the mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park.
Information on services for the other victims was not immediately available.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged the suspected gunman with seven counts of first-degree murder. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said that, if convicted, the gunman faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"We anticipate dozens of more charges," Rinehart said.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY.

