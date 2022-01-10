'Loved him so much': John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, more mourn 'Full House' dad Bob Saget

Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
America's beloved TV dad Bob Saget died Sunday at age 65.

The star of ABC's "Full House" and Netflix's spinoff "Fuller House" was found unresponsive in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The comedian's family said in a statement Sunday to USA TODAY that they were "devastated" to confirm the star's death.

"Our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement said. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

The family asked for privacy during this time but invited fans to "join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget not only stole people's hearts as the quirky widowed father Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995, but he also captivated America's TV screens as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

Bob Saget dies: Comedian and beloved TV dad on 'Full House' and 'Fuller House' was 65

Fellow "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-stars paid tribute to the late comedian on social media, as did other celebrity friends.

John Stamos, who played the smooth Uncle Jesse and Danny's brother-in-law, mourned his friend, writing he is "broken" and "gutted."

"I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Saget also starred alongside Lori Loughlin (as Aunt Becky), Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey) and his TV daughters Candace Cameron (D.J.), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (sharing the role of Michelle).

Candace Cameron Bure said on social media she had "no words."

"I don’t know what to say," she wrote on Twitter. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

In 2016, Cameron Bure reprised her role as D.J. for "Fuller House," following her life as a widowed mother with sister Stephanie by her side. Stamos, Coulier and Saget appeared throughout the series.

Candace Cameron Bure (from left), Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen attend a benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation at Carolines on Broadway on Dec. 8, 2015, in New York City.

Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget in the 2001 sitcom "Raising Dad," reminisced about being "his TV daughter for one season" and about how "kind and protective" the actor was. "So sorry for his family," she added, calling him the "loveliest man."

"I just can’t believe it," the actress wrote in another tweet. "What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss."

"Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander shared on Twitter: "I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of 'a good egg.' Too soon he leaves."

Television writer and director Norman Lear wrote Saget was "as lovely a human as he was funny."

"And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."

Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to the comedian and sent her condolences.

"Sail on my friend Bob Saget," Goldberg wrote on social media, commending his "huge heart and abject lunacy."

"Just the funniest and nicest …" comedian Jon Stewart wrote.

Television host Andy Cohen wrote: "He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch."

"Comedy and tragedy are so close together and today they collided," wrote Howie Mandel of Saget's death. "I love you @bobsaget."

Gilbert Gottfried, who was in the 2005 documentary/stand-up comedy "The Aristocrats" with Saget, wrote he was "still in shock" about the news.

"I just spoke with Bob a few days ago," he added. "We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."

Magician and actor Penn Jillette said Saget "would have wanted something tweeted that was really funny and in very bad taste."

"I can't do that," he added. "I'm just so sad. Bob was just great on every level and we will all miss him."

Comedian Joel McHale said he was "shocked" to learn of Saget's passing.

"One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet," McHale wrote. "I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend."

