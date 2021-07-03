Lovecraft Country showrunner teases season 2 plans after series' cancellation at HBO

Lovecraft Country may not be getting a second season, but that doesn't mean there weren't plans for one.

In the wake of the horror-drama series' cancellation at HBO, showrunner Misha Green has shared a portion of her plans for the show's second season. On Twitter, Green posted what she called "a taste of the Season 2 Bible," adding, "Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. #noconfederate."

According to Green's post, "Season Two of Lovecraft Country begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits where The United States used to sit," known as the Sovereign States of America. A map alongside that caption shows the U.S. divided between the "Tribal Nations of the West," the "Whitelands," the "New Negro Republic" in the South, and the northeastern "Jefferson Commonwealth."

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

The first season of Lovecraft Country, based on the novel by Matt Ruff, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he embarks on a road trip through 1950s Jim Crow America with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance). Along the way, the group encounters racist terrors and horrifying monsters as they search for Atticus' missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

It seems the second season would have carried the show beyond Ruff's novel while continuing its timely exploration of America's racial issues. As Williams told EW, "Even before coronavirus and the murder of George Floyd, when I read the scripts last year I was like, 'This is America right now.' That was crystal clear."

The complete first season of Lovecraft Country is available to stream on HBO and HBO Max.

