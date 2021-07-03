Lovecraft Country Season 2 Would Have Envisioned a Radically Different and Divided America, Showrunner Reveals

Every breakup has two sides, and showrunner Misha Green is sharing hers after HBO announced that Lovecraft Country will not be returning for a Season 2.

While HBO’s statement on Friday’s cancellation gave the appearance of a mutual parting of the ways, Green took to Twitter to suggest she had plans for a follow-up season that HBO may not have approved of, complete with a map of a new kind of America. “A taste of the Season 2 Bible,” her tweet read. “Wish we could have brought you Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. #noconfederate”

The map — which you can see below — hints that Season 2 “begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits where The United States used to sit.” The “Sovereign States of America” are divided into four distinct zones: the New Negro Republic in the South, the Jefferson Commonwealth in the Northeast and the Whitelands in the middle between them, with the Tribal Nations of the West dominating the nation’s western half.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

Set in the 1950s, Lovecraft Country followed an Army veteran named Atticus (played by Da 5 Bloods’ Jonathan Majors) as he set out on a quest to find his missing father (The Wire‘s Michael Kenneth Williams) in Jim Crow-era America. The hybrid genre series was based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name. Season 1 came to a close with more than a few open-ended stories, including a scenario where white people could no longer use magic.

Both the Lovecraft Country drama and book drew heavily on the works of sci-fi/horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, of whom Atticus is a fan — despite the author’s well-documented racism. The cast also included Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico), Jurnee Smollett (Underground), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) and Jaime Chung (Once Upon a Time).

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

