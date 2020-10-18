‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Production Designer Talks Creating Ardham Lodge, the Time Machine

For HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” production designer Kalina Ivanov’s work had to not only convey and reflect the 1950s Midwest and Chicago, but also tackle the supernatural, monsters, drag queens, 1921 Tulsa, outer space, 1920s Paris and the Dahomey Amazons of 19th century Africa. It was an epic task that Ivanov and her term handled with eye-popping aplomb.

Ahead of the Oct. 18 finale, Ivanov talks with Variety about her inspirations for some key elements of the show, including Montrose’s (Michael K. Williams) apartment, Ardham Lodge, the time machine and the tunnels in the museum.

What was the importance of the color palette of the show and the relation to the characters and supernatural symbolism?

I design from a very intuitive place, and often see colors when I read a script, so you can imagine the color explosion in my head while designing “Lovecraft Country.” I related to the deep humanity of the protagonists, and chose to bring the richness of their inner lives through deep, vibrant jewel tones. I wanted their environments to burst with life and purpose. A good example would be Montrose’s apartment. We created our own geometric wallpaper for it and painted the bedroom a deep pomegranate red to represent a non-traditional, jazz-loving, book-reading family. I purposefully kept the darkest palette for Christina’s Chicago mansion, since her character was full of secrets and mystery.

Each set had mythology behind it; for example, I designed the Marshall Field’s department store in black and white colors to symbolize racial segregation. My main goal was to examine the period through a modern lens, bringing complex richness to the past, so that the viewers felt seamlessly transported into each world.

I also wove into the design the supernatural symbolism of the Shoggoth’s teeth. You first see them manifest themselves as an architectural detail in the corridors of Ardham Lodge, then into the half-sun pattern in Samuel’s labs, and later in the Titus sculpture in Episode 4, “A History of Violence.” All of these designs have very sharp edges, bringing a sense of menace and danger to the world around our protagonists.

Where did you get the inspiration for Ardham Lodge and the observatory’s time machine?

[In the series] Ardham Lodge is the place where a male-only sect led by Samuel Braithwhite seeks to harness magic and immortality. In the story the lodge is a replica of the 1795 original, which burned down in 1832. I wanted to combine a Henry the VIII Tudor castle architectural style with the palaces of the American robber barons from the 1890s. I was trying to synthesize two generations of terrible rich men whose buildings reflected their giant egos, and somehow blend them into one magical, secretive and imposing lodge. I called this architectural cocktail “Tudor Romanesque,” and had great fun sketching it. We found a Tudor-style mansion an hour away from Atlanta, which was small in size, but through VFX and greens we turned it into our mysterious, imposing and unique Ardham Lodge.

The time machine was technically a prop, but I wanted to take the first stab at its look so that it would fit into the design language of the Kentucky abandoned observatory. In our story the machine was created by Hiram Epstein (owner of the haunted house Leti buys in Episode 3), so it needed to represent his scientific mind. I wanted twisted cables coming from it as if this was Hiram’s mental state.

[Showrunner] Misha [Green] told us the backstory of Hiram, that he had opened a portal, gone into the future and returned — therefore the time machine needed to have parts from future technologies he encountered. In addition, in Episode 7 I was playing with the concept of spheres and circles as the touchstone for its design, which was inspired by the shape of planets. All of these themes came together in my collaboration with J.P. Jones, our prop master, on the final look of the time machine, and we ended up incorporating the orrery into it too.

Talk about the thinking behind the sequence in the Boston art museum in Episode 4, “A History of Violence,” especially Titus Braithwhite’s hidden chambers.

Designing the Boston museum was such a delight since one of my favorite places in New York City is the Museum of Natural History, where I spent many weekends with our son. I pitched Misha Green the idea of a large Titus statue as the portal to the hidden chambers (the original script called for a trap door in the floor). For me Titus was like Columbus, a very bad man glorified as a hero. I wanted the statue to dominate the room, and specifically designed the crocodiles with their bare teeth flanking it to reflect the Shoggoths’ mouths.

