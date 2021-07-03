Lovecraft Country Will Not Return For a Second Season on HBO

Despite a terrifyingly-good first season, Lovecraft Country has not been renewed at HBO. On Friday, the network announced its decision to end the series with season one. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," HBO confirmed in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Shortly after the news broke, Green, the showrunner, shared a glimpse of what she imagined season two would be about. "Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy," she tweeted, along with a screenshot of the next generation. "Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged." According to the image, Lovecraft Country's "new world" is a reimagined "Sovereign States of America" divided by the Tribal Nations of the West, the Whitelands, the New Negro Republic, and the Jefferson Commonwealth.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg - Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

Judging by Green's response and the cast's past interview, this cancelation news came as a surprise. Although HBO does house a few limited series like The Undoing and Mare of Easttown, fans anticipated a continuation of Lovecraft Country. Perhaps we'll see this world return on another network and another time, but for now, we'll just have to imagine what hair-raising storylines Green had in store for future episodes.