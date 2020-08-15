Lovecraft Country: how a new horror series confronts racism in the US

In the first episode of Lovecraft Country, Korean war veteran Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Jonathan Majors) is heading north to Chicago when he gets chatting to a fellow passenger, an older woman, in the “colored” section of the bus. He tells her about the book he’s been reading since before they crossed the Kentucky border. It’s the first instalment of Edgar Rice Burroughs’s sci-fi classic about John Carter of Mars, and when Tic is asked why he’d want to read a book with a slavery-defending Confederate officer for its hero, he tells her: “Stories are like people. Loving them doesn’t make them perfect. You just try to cherish them, overlook their flaws.” She looks askance at this, but Tic soon charms her with his enthusiasm: “I love that the heroes get to go on adventures in other worlds, defy insurmountable odds, defeat monsters, save the day. Little negro boys from the South Side of Chicago don’t get to do that.”

This same enthusiasm for all things sci-fi, fantasy and horror is evident in every frame of Lovecraft Country, a 10-part HBO series exec-produced by both Get Out’s Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams. The creative force behind it, though, is showrunner Misha Green, whose last series, the escaped-slave heist thriller Underground, also used light-footed genre conventions as a way into one of the heaviest periods of American history.

Once Tic reaches Chicago, he joins forces with his uncle George (Courtney B Vance), a compiler of Green Book-style safe-travel guides for African Americans, as well as childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and Letitia’s half-sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku). Together they have adventures in other worlds (including the dangerous Lovecraft Country of the title), defy insurmountable odds and defeat monsters. Unlike Tic’s pulp-fiction heroes, though, they must also contend with the real-world struggles of being black in 1950s America.

When this show is scary, it’s really scary, but there’s also a deeply rooted family drama here and moments of heart-pounding romance. It’s like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where the “Big Bad” is always American racism in its various guises.

“Horror is my favourite genre,” says Green, who connected with Peele over this shared interest while his industry-quaking horror Get Out was still in post-production. “He was like: ‘Have you read this book?’” – referring to the original 2016 novel by Matt Ruff – “So we took a look and what was most exciting was this concept of reclaiming genres not typically meant for black people.” It was clear to Green that there was huge potential here, and for more than just a feature film: “How do we expand that and where do we go season after season? I’m not afraid of figuring it out, because there’s so much fertile ground for it, and so little of it that has been occupied by people of colour.”

The fact that this “fertile ground” of Lovecraft Country is both a cartographical territory and a cultural one will not be lost on those familiar with the horror genre. They’ll have already picked up on the reference to HP Lovecraft, the influential early 20th-century horror fiction author and creator of the “Cthulhu mythos”, who based his tales in and around the New England area where he lived. Winners of the annual World fantasy award received a trophy bust of Lovecraft’s elongated face until 2015, when it was changed following a campaign. The author is still well known in these circles for two things: firstly, his stories of tentacled multidimensional monsters, hidden societies and dark birthrights; and, secondly, his racism, rabid even by the standards of the time. This sometimes manifested in the tropes of his fiction and in other writing: his letters overflowed with antisemitic conspiracy theories and a 1912 poem, titled with a racial slur, detailed his beliefs about the subhuman nature of African Americans.

Generations of horror fans have, like Tic, attempted to overlook the “flaws” of their favourite authors, but separating art from artist is particularly tricky in the speculative genres, as Ebony Elizabeth Thomas, author of The Dark Fantastic: Race and the Imagination from Harry Potter to The Hunger Games has written. “Fantasy is created from the depths of a creative’s imagination. The act of ‘mythopoesis’ [myth-making] is one that requires much thought … Unless we’re thinking deeply about the fantasy worlds that we build, we will re-inscribe the cartographies of the known world into our stories.” The known world of Lovecraft, Burroughs and their fellow pulp-fiction pioneers was, of course, a racist one, mired in imperialism and an ideology of white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant supremacy. It seems noteworthy that Lovecraft’s lifespan roughly overlaps with the 50-year period of intense racial terrorism known to American historians as “the Age of Lynching”.

