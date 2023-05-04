‘Loveable’ dog found dead in west London canal with weights around her neck

Sky, an English bull terrier (RSPCA)

A dog was found dead in a west London canal with weights around her neck.

Sky, an English bull terrier, was recovered from a canal in Greenford with two barbell weights attached to her.

The incident was reported to the RSPCA in March - but so far the charity has not been able to find out more on how the “loveable” family pet came to be in the canal.

It is not known if Sky was dead before being put into the water.

Weights were attached to Sky (RSCPA)

RSPCA inspector Dale Grant said: “We don't know at this stage if she was dead prior to being thrown in the canal.

“She was microchipped, to an address in Wales, and her previous owners confirmed they sold her to a man in Southall.

“We spoke to the new owner who stated he gave her away before Christmas but was unable to give further details.”

Mr Grant said Sky was a young dog, under two years-of-age and a “lovable family pet”.

“I'd like to appeal for information with regards to Sky,” he said.

“If someone knows who Sky belonged to, I’d be grateful if they could get in touch with us.

“Sky was a distinctive-looking dog and someone must know something.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, using reference 1040894.