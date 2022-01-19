‘I love it.’ Wake teachers cheer new ‘store’ that provides free classroom supplies.

T. Keung Hui
·3 min read

Wake County teachers have a new option to help get the classroom supplies they need without having to pay for the materials themselves.

The first wave of Wake County teachers picked up free classroom supplies at Tuesday’s grand opening of the WakeEd Partnership’s Tools4Schools store in Cary. The store is meant to cover the gap that leads to North Carolina teachers, on average, spending $526 a year out of their own pockets on classroom supplies.

“I love it,” Shnita Horton, a kindergarten teacher at Wilburn Elementary in Raleigh, said as she shopped for supplies Tuesday. “It’s a chance for me to come and get some things that I need for my classroom without spending my money. At times we fall short of things that we don’t have in the buildings.”

Shnita Horton, a kindergarten teacher at Wilburn Elementary School, shops for free classroom supplies at the grand opening of WakeEd Partnership&#x002019;s Tools4Schools store in Cary, N.C., on Jan. 18, 2022.
Shnita Horton, a kindergarten teacher at Wilburn Elementary School, shops for free classroom supplies at the grand opening of WakeEd Partnership’s Tools4Schools store in Cary, N.C., on Jan. 18, 2022.

Keith Poston, the president of WakeEd, said they hope to serve all schools in the Wake County school system by July. For now, Tools4Schools is targeting the highest-needs schools in the district. Teachers at those schools received invitations to sign up for time slots.

“As much as Wake County Public Schools does for teachers, there’s always more needs,” Poston said at the ribbon-cutting. “Tools4Schools is designed for those teachers and for our students to help fill that gap so teachers have everything they need for their students when they walk in the door.”

Helping stock classrooms

Tools4Schools is the brainchild of WakeEd, which is a business-backed advocacy group that supports public education. WakeEd raised money from groups and individuals to purchase the supplies for the store. It’s still soliciting donations of money and/or supplies to keep the shelves stocked.

In return for setting up the store, the Wake County school system leased to WakeEd for free the former Crossroads Fords service center at 1660 Piney Plains Road in Cary. The store will be there until the district eventually builds a multi-million dollar school transportation center where school buses will be serviced.

The supply store is modeled on similar programs in other parts of the state. Marissa Campbell, a kindergarten teacher at Creech Road Elementary School in Garner, said a supply store was a big help to her when she taught in the Charlotte area.

Marissa Campbell, a kindergarten teacher at Creech Road Elementary School, shops for free classroom supplies at the grand opening of WakeEd Partnership&#x002019;s Tools4Schools store in Cary, N.C., on Jan. 18, 2022. She&#x002019;s accompanied by her 7-month-old daughter.
Marissa Campbell, a kindergarten teacher at Creech Road Elementary School, shops for free classroom supplies at the grand opening of WakeEd Partnership’s Tools4Schools store in Cary, N.C., on Jan. 18, 2022. She’s accompanied by her 7-month-old daughter.

On Tuesday, Campbell brought her 7-month-old daughter, Aria, as she picked up glue sticks, crayons and other supplies.

“You never know where funding is going to come from,” Campbell said. “We deplete supplies pretty fast, so this is huge that they’re doing this for us.”

Call for more school funding

The store opens at a time over a debate about whether North Carolina provides enough funding for public schools. Several school districts and community groups have appealed to the state Supreme Court to order the state to provide more funding in the long-running Leandro lawsuit.

“Education is the bedrock of our community,” Wake school board member Jim Martin said at the opening ceremony. “If we don’t invest in our kids, if we don’t invest in our future, we have no future. It should not be a question that our classrooms are supplied.”

Martin thanked WakeEd for setting up the store but said that it’s a “sad commentary” that a place like Tools4Schools is even needed. Poston said he agreed it’s a shame that the store is needed but that the community will step up in the meantime.

“I hope that we do get put of business by full funding of our public schools,” Poston said.

How to help

Go to www.wakeed.org/tools4schools/ for more information on WakeEd Partnership’s Tools4Schools store, including how to donate money and/or classroom supplies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach

    HOUSTON (AP) — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans. He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record. The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio saying

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr