Love, Victor co-boss wanted viewers to feel like Victor with cliffhanger

Love, Victor spoilers for season 1 follow.

Love, Victor executive producer Brian Tanen has opened up about how the Hulu show' s massive cliffhanger will impact the second season.

The spin-off of the hit queer rom-com Love, Simon from mega-producer Greg Berlanti follows the coming-out journey of Creekwood High School newcomer Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino).

In the season one finale, Victor bravely comes out to his family – but viewers are left in the lurch because the episode cuts to credits before his loved ones' reactions are actually shown.

In a recent exclusive chat with Digital Spy, executive producer Brian Tanen explained that this cliffhanger ending for the season was designed to make viewers empathise with how anxious Victor felt about coming out.

"I think there's an intention to put the audience in the shoes of our main character," Brian said. "So that final moment, it's a heroic moment for Victor. You've been rooting for him all season to do the right thing, to figure out who he is, and to have the courage to say it out loud. And he finally does in the final moment.

"But you don't get an answer as to how it's going to go over, and that feeling, that need to know how this is going to be, that nervousness and anticipation that the audience feels, is the central feeling that Victor has been feeling all season long.

"So we're putting the audience in his literal shoes to feel that sort of nervous anticipation about: 'How are people going to react when I finally admit this about myself?' And then, of course, we're eager to see what happens next for future seasons."

Brian also teed up how Love, Victor will be changing for its second season in response to its leading character coming out of the closet.

"One of the great things about season two is, if your season one journey is about coming to terms with, and discovering who you are, then the next part of the journey is about first experiences, and first crushes, and first relationships – all these incredibly exciting feelings that are so intensified because you’re finally being your authentic self," he explained.

"I think there's just so much opportunity for exciting stories in season two. And as you mentioned, there are a number of, quote, 'cliffhangers' for all of our characters. We see that Felix is dealing with problems at home. We see that Mia and Andrew may take a step towards one another. We see that Victor's parents are having their own major marital decision.

"There's so much to follow up on. We're finding season two to be a very rich area for stories."

Love, Victor season one is available to watch in the US on Hulu from June 19. A UK broadcaster is yet to be announced.

