I love to travel with my kids but not if we have to share a tiny hotel room. Here are 10 US hotels with the largest standard rooms, from Disneyland to Maui.

I love traveling with my kids, but many standard-size hotel rooms are too small for families.

I only pick hotels with big standard rooms so I can really spread out without paying for an upgrade.

Here are 10 properties in the US where spacious lodgings are standard.

If you go on vacation with your family, but everyone has to cram into a teeny hotel room, is it really a vacation at all? In my experience, no.

I love to travel and stay in hotels with my kids, but ideally only in a room with a suite-style layout. Alesandra Dubin

I love to travel with my children; exploring the world with my now seven-year-old twins is my distinct joy. But I make it a point to only book hotels that properly accommodate our family of four. That means I'm looking for sizable square footage, ideally a suite-style layout with some separation, and at least a sofa bed for the kids.

Because if I can't spread out my suitcase comfortably, and have to fight for a patch of real estate on a teeny bathroom vanity, I'd rather just stay home.

But as a travel writer, I know that spacious suites often come with too high of a price tag. Fortunately, there are many hotels in the US where standard entry-level rooms are as spacious as a suite so I don't have to splash out on a budget-busting five-star stay to find a family accommodation that really fits.

Here are 10 US hotels I'm most likely to book where the standard accommodations easily — and comfortably — accommodate a family.

The JW Marriott Anaheim Resort has some of the largest standard rooms near Disneyland.

Standard rooms here measure 385 or 390 square feet. JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

I find that any hotel catering to a Disney crowd often offers a good way to accommodate families, but the newly opened JW Marriott Resort in Anaheim is especially well equipped to do so. Located steps away from Disneyland Resort, standard rooms here are 385 or 390 square feet, which are some of the biggest standard rooms in the area, and 60 square feet larger than the nationwide average of around 330 square feet.

Plus, king bed standard rooms come with the added bonus of a trundle bed just right for a kid, and there's still room left over for a pack-and-play.

The hotel also has an augmented reality sculpture garden, a huge pool, a yoga and zen room, and a rooftop bar and lounge with views of the nightly Disneyland fireworks show. Some rooms offer fireworks views, too.

The starting room rate is about $250, but take it from someone who's driven an hour home after a long day at the park with aching feet and sugared-up kids: It's worth it to stay and spend the night.

Las Vegas might not seem like the obvious pick for families but it's actually a paradise for kids with attractions and rides galore, and Vdara is a non-gaming, all-suite hotel.

The all-suite Vdara comes with standard rooms that include full in-room kitchenettes. MGM Resorts International

While I haven't yet brought my kids to Vegas (a decision based on my affinity for boozy turns at craps tables), I plan to soon, since I know they'll love the expansive pools, and an abundance of entertainment, shows, and rides.

Since kids can't loiter in casinos, I plan to pick a property with no casino floor downstairs and a guarantee of a large room upstairs. Vdara is a non-gaming, non-smoking, all-suite Las Vegas resort with full in-room kitchenettes. The suites' open floor plans have their own living spaces and a spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub. Some even come with their own washer and dryer. All that, and it starts at a mere $60 per night in the off-season.

Agua Caliente Resort offers large family-friendly rooms for a scenic desert escape.

Standard rooms start at a spacious 550 square feet, and some have balconies. Agua Caliente Spa Casino Resort

Agua Caliente Resort is a quick drive from Palm Springs and sprawls over a grand scale with an expansive pool that kids will love.

Meanwhile, I love that standard rooms start at a spacious 550 square feet, some with balconies overlooking the pool. Rates start around $200, and all rooms come with an oversized sunken tub (a boon for bathing babies), a separate shower, and a living area with a couch, a coffee table, and an oversized desk.

If you can pull your family out of the pool, head up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, my personal favorite attraction in the area for all seasons, or visit the nearby Living Desert Zoo.

Boutique hotels often mean tiny standard rooms, but at Hotel SLO in San Luis Obispo, California, they start at a generous 495 square feet.

Rooms at Hotel SLO are larger than most b boutique hotels. Hotel SLO

I love exploring my home state of California with my family from our base in Los Angeles, and this boutique property in the heart of San Luis Obispo's downtown on California's scenic Central Coast offers spacious, modern guest rooms.

Roomy double queen rooms offer 495 square feet and come with a sofa in a sitting area and enough space to set up a pack-and-play. A petite balcony adds a fun indoor-outdoor design. These rooms start at about $239 per night and have a laid-back vibe with playful furnishings that are inspired by the region's ranch and beach lifestyle — think colorful fabrics, white oak floors, and original artworks.

The hotel also has a 50-foot garden terrace swimming pool and Jacuzzi and is a short drive from the coast, scenic hiking trails, and Avila Beach. And merely steps away is the 1772-era Mission San Luis Obispo, plus restaurants and shopping.

Standard rooms at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City start at a whopping 700 square feet — the largest in the city

Standard rooms at the Grand America are some of the largest you'll find with separate living areas. Grand America Hotels & Resorts

At the Grand America, standard rooms start at an eye-popping 700 square feet, rivaling what you're more likely to find by paying a much higher premium at fancy resorts elsewhere.

Here, they start at about $225 and come with a sitting area to the side of the bedroom, plus an Italian marble bathroom with a separate glass shower and soaking tub. The property is located in the family-friendly downtown area of Salt Lake City, known for its museums, parks, and outdoor recreation. It's also located less than an hour from skiing, snowmobiling, biking, hiking, golfing, climbing, fishing, and all the abundance of the state's great outdoors.

With rates starting under $100, rooms at The Wigwam in Phoenix start at 550 square feet and come with perks like access to two waterslides, lawn games, character breakfasts, and a superhero training camp.

There are three large swimming pools. The Wigwam

At The Wigwam hotel right outside of Phoenix, the standard accommodation spans an ample 550 square feet and features the resort's signature southwestern flare. With rates starting under $100, the spacious rooms have two queen beds, private balconies with terrace views, or patios that overlook a pathway lined with roses.

The real family action is outside the rooms, though. Here you'll find two waterslides, lawn games, character breakfasts, and even a superhero training camp activity. There are also three large swimming pools, bocce and tennis courts, as well as a golf club with a full 54 holes of championship golf.

The Four Seasons, Maui at Wailea is a luxurious, family-friendly resort with some of the largest rooms on Maui and a stellar kids club.

The Four Seasons has some of the largest standard rooms on Maui. Four Seasons Resort Maui

While this isn't the cheapest hotel on the list (it starts at $800 per night), it's a luxurious, family-friendly resort with some of the largest rooms on Maui.

Entry-level guest rooms measure a vast 600 square feet and a sofa bed is always included, and an additional crib is available on request. They also come with an oversized marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub, separate shower, and double-basin vanity; a private outdoor living space; plus a bar area with a refrigerator, tea setup, and Nespresso machine.

It's worth noting that small suites are just the next room category up, offering 840 square feet with a separate bedroom and pull-out sofa in the living space.

It's pricey, but I'm always one to factor in the massive value associated with an on-property kids' club, which I make liberal use of when I travel with my family. And in my experience, Four Seasons hotels have some of the best. Here, the Kids for All Season kids club offers a range of age-appropriate programming for a dreamy camp-like experience all included in the room rate. And although this hotel is the filming location for HBO's "The White Lotus," here's hoping your own family trip won't attract the same level of drama.

I like the all-suite London West Hollywood for its large rooms and afternoon tea service that my kids love.

Large rooms and tea service are a few of the things I love about staying at London West Hollywood. Alesandra Dubin

Located right at the intersection of the posh enclaves of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, this all-suite hotel is largely inspired by elegant British style with two resident English bulldogs as mascots.

Although I've only stayed here with my husband, I saw first-hand how much room there is for us to stay as a family, too. And my kids always love visiting here for afternoon tea with its abundant sweets that are presented for visitors of any age.

As noted, all rooms are suites and start at a sprawling 725 square feet and around $300 per night. They're well-appointed by the renowned David Collins Studio with amenities like a wine keg, postcard views, clean lines, and sophisticated furnishings — but are still very welcoming to families.

Further unusual for the area, the London West Hollywood offers breakfast included each morning — another bonus for families.

Neighborhood Hotel in Chicago features apartment-style rooms with kitchens, laundry, games, and fun perks provided.

Neighborhood rooms are apartment-style lodgings. Neighborhood Hotel

Next time I'm in Chicago with my family, I plan to explore the city from a base in a hotel like Neighborhood, which is a landmark building dating back to the 1800s where all rooms are apartment-style lodgings.

Expect a kitchen, your own washer and dryer, a yoga mat, and some rooms even have bunk beds. They start at 500 square feet, with room rates starting at $285, and amenities are well suited for families, with video games, board games, and books all in the rooms, along with chairs for taking to the beach or park, s'mores kits, and other fun stuff.

Everything is bigger in Texas, including Hotel Contessa's standard rooms in San Antonio, which are all suites with separate living spaces and bedrooms.

Hotel Contessa's standard rooms are suites with separate living spaces and bedrooms. Hotel Contessa

Tucked into the banks of the San Antonio River in San Antonio's lively downtown area, Hotel Contessa's standard rooms are suites with separate living spaces and bedrooms. The 265 all-suite hotel features views of the San Antonio Riverwalk or downtown from floor-to-ceiling windows. They include living areas decked out with local artwork and separate bedrooms with warm wood finishes — not to mention those knockout views from expansive windows. The hotel also features a rooftop pool and spa, with starting room rates in the low $100s. While in town, check out the Alamo, San Antonio Museum of Art, Historic Market Square, Brackenridge Park, and the Historic Pearl District.

