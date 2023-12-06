“Love & Translation” Daters Learn the Universal Language: Shirtless Hookups and Finger Pointing (Exclusive)

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at TLC's latest international dating show, which serves up drama and multi-lingual discombobulation

TLC/YouTube 'Love & Translation'

Fifteen singles from across the globe are coming together in a seaside villa to find their soul mates in Love & Translation. The catch? Twelve of them speak almost no English.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the First Look at TLC’s newest dating show a handful of hopefuls try their luck at finding “the one” despite not having a clue what the other person is saying.

“Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection," according to a press release from the network. "In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, Love & Translation will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment.”



Related: 'Match Me Abroad' Looks for Overseas Love Connections for a Man with 3 Failed Engagement and Another with Autism

TLC 'Love & Translation' cast

The eligible bachelors from the U.S. including Dylan, 21, from Florida; Kahlil, 24, from Texas, and Tripp, 30, from California.



The 12 women include: Jhenyfer, 24, from Brazil; Tulay, 25, from Germany; Sara, 20, from Italy; Imane, 21, from Morocco; Airi, 20, from Japan; Leidi, 28, from Colombia; Yam, 29, from Mexico; Gisele, 29, from Brazil; Joceline, 28, from France; Assia, 21, from France; Jin, 32, from South Korea, and Jhuliana, 23, from Bolivia.

Related: 8 Women Are 'Serious' About Finding Love in TLC's Latest Dating Experiment 'MILF Manor' : 'It's My Time'

In the trailer, the singles are quick to leapfrog over their language barriers to get into hookups and drama.



“I was born to be loved, and I was born to love another person,” Airi explains in a confessional interview.

And Jhuliana describes her first impressions of American men: “I think that American men are gentlemen. They treat women very well.”

Story continues

TLC 'Love & Translation' cast

But more attention isn't always a good thing — especially when Dylan is accused of “playing with many girls.”



The release teases, “With challenges that include utilizing the five senses such as uninterrupted eye gazing and pheromone attraction tests, as well as adrenaline-pumping group date activities, these singles will try to learn about each other without the gift of language. And if the singles aren’t feeling that loving feeling with anyone, they can pack up their bags and look for love elsewhere. Love & Translation aims to find out what it takes to make a love connection when language is too foreign.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Love & Translation premieres Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.