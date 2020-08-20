‘Love in the Time of Corona’ Asks: What If ‘Love Actually’ Contracted COVID?

It was inevitable that there would be a television show—if not dozens—that would dramatize life under quarantine. Maybe it was inevitable, too, that it would be called Love in the Time of Corona.

The play on the title of Gabriel García Marquéz’s 1985 book Love in the Time of Cholera had found its way into countless social media posts and stories about life in the months since the pandemic brought the world to a halt. Now Love in the Time of Corona is a two-night limited series airing this weekend on Freeform, a production as impressive and emotional as it is unbearably on the nose and oversimplified.

A romantic dramedy that intertwines four core love stories, the series was announced in early May. The timeline chronicles the first weeks of quarantines and mandatory stay-at-home orders through the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. It ends in the days before George Floyd’s death ignited a national reckoning on racism that led many Americans to spill out of their homes and into the streets in protest for the first time since the pandemic hit the States.

The emotions captured in Love in the Time of Corona from those early days of the shutdown are achingly recognizable, yet they also feel so long and so many traumas ago as to almost be twee.

There was the novelty, still, of being housebound, of having to entertain ourselves day in and day out, and of the grand production of masks, hand sanitizer, and grocery runs in makeshift hazmat suits. There was the itchy acclimation to this new life, suddenly spending every waking moment with your family, and the powder keg of emotions that created. There was the growing frustration and heartbreak about the loved ones you couldn’t see.

Characters grow disappointed as things they planned for in May and June are canceled and postponed. (If they only knew…) Love in the Time of Corona arrives at the end of August, with the country still a long way away from returning to normal, and anger, frustration, and extreme, violent division superseding the listlessness and worry depicted in the show.

It’s a series that snapshots a profound time that is both fairly recent and seemingly decades ago, considering everything we’ve gone through since. It’s easy to be touched by the emotion of it all—but even easier to be exasperated by its naiveté.

That describes the impossible tension for any creator trying to comment on These Crazy Times as they’re still unfolding and only getting crazier.

That everyone involved in Love in the Time of Corona turned around a series this professional-looking in the amount of time they did is remarkable; it was shot using state-of-the-art remote technology in the actors’ own homes, with production only launching less than two months ago.

But it’s hard to create anything about that time without being both too soon and too late. It’s inherently unpleasant to relive those circumstances, no matter how uplifting or touching the series can be. And it glares with a lack of nuance gleaned from the months of processing and the even more extreme experiences we’ve endured since.

James and Sade are portrayed by married actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. The entertainment industry shutdown in Los Angeles means that James, a producer, is spending time with Sade and their infant daughter for the first time. They start out in a babymoon phase, of sorts, but they quickly are forced to consider what they respectively want from their futures, and how to land on the same page about it.

James’ mother Nanda (L. Scott Caldwell) is alone in her house, occupying her time by planning the 50th anniversary party she is determined to still have with her husband, Charles (Charlie Robinson), who has been unable to come home from his rehab facility because of COVID precautions.

Quarantining together in another home are Oscar, a nonbinary stylist played by Tommy Dorfman, and Elle, a singer-songwriter played by Rainey Qualley. The roommates spice up the monotony of the repetitive days by making TikTok videos and leering over the neighbor who likes to use his outdoor shower. They decide to join dating apps, depicting the perspective of all those young people whose love lives were put on hold by the pandemic—but things become complicated when virtual dating exposes feelings they may have for each other.

