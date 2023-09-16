I Love All Things Organization, and This Bathroom Storage Hack Knocked Me Off My Chair

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I pride myself on keeping a pretty organized home—at least to the naked eye. Admittedly, I am what my partner calls a “stuffer,” which essentially means that each room looks immaculate upon first glance, but if you were to open up any drawer or cabinet door, you’d find it stuffed to the brim with… stuff. My “stuffer” ways usually doesn’t bother me (although my partner wouldn’t say the same), but ever since I tackled the bathroom with the Bissell SteamShot—which we named “Best Handheld Steamer” of 2023—I’ve wanted to try to be one of those people with organized drawers and vanities, too. You know, not a “stuffer.”

The under the sink bathroom storage space was, previously, an appalling hellhole of miscellaneous items piled together: cleaning products, shampoo and conditioner bottles bought in bulk, and all kinds of skincare. There was even an extra, unopened faucet in there. But not anymore!

Not since I found the Fabspace Pull-Out Home Organizer, which is making its way up the New Releases charts in the home and garden category on Amazon. Best of all, it’s on double sale right now for 20 percent off—plus, an additional 25 percent off coupon.

About 3,000 of these bathroom organizers have been purchased on Amazon in the past month, and more than 10,000 shoppers have viewed it in the past 30 days, too. I love that it has two tiers, kind of like a school locker. It makes use of otherwise overlooked vertical space, which is exactly why I haven’t bought an under bathroom sink organizer before (that and my stuffing tendencies).

Each clear bin—it comes in a two-pack—has a depth of 2.7 inches, so it’s more of a usable drawer than it is a flat, limited shelf. Since it’s a drawer, it’s great for storing all kinds of skincare products that won’t stand up on their own without falling over. Each tray comes with four removable dividers, too, so you can make the most of the space by categorizing the items you want to keep together.

Being that each one is 10.6 inches tall and 7 inches wide, this two-pack covers my small under-sink storage area, but I think I’ll buy one more for under the kitchen sink as well. It can even be used to help organize the fridge or pantry, and if you have the room to build upward, they’re stackable, too.

The Fabspace Pull-Out Home Organizer is ideal for storing everything from skincare products and cleaning products to shampoo and conditioner backstock underneath the sink. It can also work organizational wonders under the kitchen sink, or in the refrigerator. Grab it while it’s on double sale right now at Amazon for $18. And keep scrolling for more deals on helpful organizational hacks for the bathroom and beyond.

