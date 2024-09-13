'We love them to bits' - Howe hits back

[BBC]

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has defended his transfer spending since joining the club in November 2021, and says "everyone can hold their heads up very high".

Hiss comments come following sporting director Paul Mitchell claimed the policy he had inherited from predecessor Dan Ashworth needed a significant overhaul.

In a recent interview, Mitchell spoke at length about trying to fit into the club's pre-existing strategy on transfers and how that had proven "hard".

"I'm very, very proud of every single player that we signed in that period," said Howe on Friday. "It is very easy to look back at any transfer window and make a judgement on the players you have signed three years down the line.

"But you have to go back to the situation when we were in those moments, in the relegation zone and trying to recruit players. That is not an easy thing to do.

"You're also recruiting not just for the short term, but for the long term. When you look back, that work was good. Our objective was to stay in the league, so I'm not going to critique every signing, but I'm very, very proud of the body of work that we did and the players that we have now from the legacy of those transfer windows."

Howe brought in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in that relegation-battle stretch and further strengthened the squad with Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento, following the appointment of Ashworth.

"We love them to bits, so I think it's about when you're in that moment and the decisions that you made," Howe added. "I think everyone can hold their heads up very high."