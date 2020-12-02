Love Story: Taylor Swift offers 'sneak peak' of new re-recordings

Taylor Swift has five UK number one albums to her name

Taylor Swift has given fans a "sneak peak" of one of her upcoming re-recorded tracks, after it featured on a dating app advert created by her friend, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Swift is in the process of re-recording her first six albums, after music mogul Scooter Braun sold the rights to them.

On Wednesday she shared a clip of a new version of her 2008 song Love Story.

The singer confirmed that while the "new re-records are not done", she is "working hard" to get them out soon.

The comical advert for the dating site Match shows Satan himself meeting his match in the form of a girl called "2020".

The romantic scene from hell, quite literally, is soundtracked by Swift's faithful new rendition of the song, which originally appeared on her second album, Fearless.

Her friend, Canadian actor Reynolds, sprung another surprise last month by buying Wrexham Association Football Club, alongside another screen star, Rob McElhenney.

'Almost indistinguishable'

Analysis by Mark Savage, music reporter

A lot of fans worried these re-recordings might kill the magic of the originals, but on the evidence of Love Story, Swift's done a pretty good job of recreating one of her biggest songs.

The guitars are slightly muted, and a violin that was previously buried in the mix (and entirely absent from the UK release) is suddenly much more prominent. Still, if you layer the two tracks on top of one another, they're almost indistinguishable.

Her vocals are the most impressive part. They may be a bit richer, but Swift doesn't sound a day older the 19-year-old who recorded the song in Nashville, 12 years ago.

Why is Swift re-recording her songs?

Taylor Swift is re-recording her old material in order to wrestle back control of her career from music mogul Scooter Braun

Last month, the 30-year-old US country-pop star confirmed a report that Braun had sold the recordings - known as masters - to an investment fund in a deal thought to be worth more than $300m (£227m).

Writing on Twitter, Swift said it was "the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge".

Braun did not respond to the BBC's request for comment.

It was the latest development in the long-running feud between the two. Swift previously accused Braun of trying to "dismantle" her musical legacy.

While the businessman has remained largely quiet on the matter in public, he did tell Variety last year that the dispute had "gotten out of hand" after he and his family received death threats.

As the co-writer of the albums in question, Swift does still retain publishing rights. And since losing control of the ownership of the masters, she has refused to allow any of the songs to be licenced to TV commercials or films, as some of the money would make its way back to Braun.

The new versions will be 100% owned by her, and she can therefore exploit them in any way she sees fit.

Under the terms of her original Big Machine record deal, she could only start the process of re-recording earlier this year.

