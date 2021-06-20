‘It’s a love story’: Meghan Markle speaks about her new book and Harry

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry and their son Archie (PA)

Meghan Markle has given a new interview in which she explains her new children’s book is a “love story”.

Meghan, 39, told radio station NPR that special moments Harry shared with their son Archie inspired her book entitled The Bench.

“I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realised how much happens in the quiet,” she said.

“It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know ... those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”

It is the duchess’ first interview since her dramatic sit down chat with Oprah Winfrey in March in which she made a number of explosive claims about the Royal Family.

A father plays with his son in The Bench (Penguin Random House via REUTERS)

The Bench is an illustrated poem detailing special moments shared between fathers and sons.

“It’s a love story,” Meghan said.

“It’s really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person.”

She added that although the book is an illustrated poem she wrote for Harry as a Father’s Day gift, she hopes readers find its universal message.

For his first Father’s Day the duchess bought Harry a bench with a poem inscribed on the back.

“This is your bench,” the poem reads.

(Penguin Random House via REUTERS)

“Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, Lilibet on June 4. Their son Archie is two.

Last year they moved to California after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

In her interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed she was suicidal while working as a senior royal but received no support. She also said a family member expressed concerns about how dark her unborn baby’s skin would be.

Harry claimed his father, Prince Charles, no longer took his calls.

The interview with NPR was recorded before the duchess gave birth.

