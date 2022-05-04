‘Love on the Spectrum’ Trailer: People With Autism Look for Love in Netflix Reality Series (Video)

Netflix released the trailer Wednesday for “Love on the Spectrum,” a docu-reality series following people with autism as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. The series from Northern Pictures and producers Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery premieres on May 18.

Finding the right match has been difficult, the participants note in the trailer, with one man saying he hasn’t dated in 33 years.

“My autism affects my social interactions,” admits one woman, while a friend says, “Sometimes it can be challenging to find someone who doesn’t write her off, based on the diagnosis.”

The trailer shows several couples hitting it off immediately, with one woman blurting out, “You are so hot,” when first laying eyes on her date.

The U.S. version follows the success of the award-winning series of the same name on Australia’s ABC TV, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

