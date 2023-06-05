We love the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and you can get it for as little as $75 for Father's Day

Shop Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals for Father's Day 2023.

Whether you need new wearable tech for your summer adventures or are already shopping for an epic Father's Day gift, we have a Samsung deal for you. Smartwatches are designed to keep you hands-free no matter what you're doing. From golfing to hosting an epic backyard bash this summer, a Samsung Galaxy Watch will help keep you connected without being glued to your phone. Even better, Android users can score the Galaxy Watch 5 (and the golf edition!) on sale right now.

From $74.99 at Samsung with eligible trade-in

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is currently on sale for as little as $74.99. Typically listed for $279.99, you can get the sleek smartwatch for $50 off and up to $155 in instant credit if you trade in an Apple Watch Series 7. Samsung will also accept other watches from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin and its own line of Galaxy smartwatches for trade-in credit. Not trading in? You can still save $50 and ring up at just $229.99!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches we've ever tested, especially for Android users. When we tested the device, the first thing that stood out about it was its top-tier design. Its round design makes it look like a designer watch while still being able to clearly display whatever information you need from it. Speaking of the display, it automatically adjusts its own brightness for whatever environment you're in. Plus it's always on so you can see its features whether it's right in front of your face or sitting at your desk.

When it comes to smartwatches, you can't beat the look of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now on sale.

If dad is a big golfer, opt for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition, currently $100 off, ringing up at $229.99. The golf-themed Galaxy Watch 5 features an exclusive watch face, two-tone band and a cool green home button. Dad can track shots, view the golf course and keep score from his wrist with this new accessory. Our testers praised the Galaxy Watch 5 for its improved accessibility features, including a high-contrast font option, color corrections and filters, and appreciated that it had options to remove animations and reduce transparency and blur. You can also adjust the audio balance between the left and right outputs of a paired Bluetooth device.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

One major note about the Galaxy Watch 5 family is that it's still pretty glued to the Samsung ecosystem. Though you can add Google Assistant to the watch, our testers said it still doesn't merge well with other smartphones like the Google Pixel or the Apple iPhone. Those familiar with Android features will take to the Galaxy Watch 5 like a duck to water, but those with different smartphones might find it a rough ride.

Still, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a top-tier piece of tech that slides onto your wrist with ease. These special Samsung deals make it an easier impact on your budget too, so be sure to grab it before the savings power down.

