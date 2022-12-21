Love The Row? Shop 10 luxurious and timeless styles we found at Saks Fifth Avenue

Here are our top picks from The Row, all available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

If you’ve spent any time on the fashion side of TikTok, you’ve probably heard the term “quiet luxury,” which signifies brands that avoid loud colors, patterns and designs in favor of more subdued styles made from the finest materials. There’s perhaps no brand that encompasses the ideals of quiet luxury better than The Row. Established in 2006 by child-actors-turned-designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row makes highly coveted and high-quality garments that are loved by celebrities and fashion icons worldwide. If you’re looking to build a capsule wardrobe with a touch of quiet luxury, this is the brand for you.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best picks from The Row, from classic styles to more trend-aware pieces that’ll keep you on top of every best-dressed list in 2023. Shop all of the clothing, shoes and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue—the ultimate destination for the very best in luxury fashion.

1. The Row Peg Silk Shirt

Classic design meets luxurious textiles with The Row’s Peg Silk Shirt.

Indulge in the finest luxury with the Peg Silk Shirt. Made in Italy from pure ivory-colored silk, the blouse features a wide, winged collar, long sleeves, button cuffs and a concealed front placket. Dress up the shirt for work with black trousers and a blazer, or dress it down with cropped jeans and classic black flats for a day look. Shop the style in women’s sizes 2 to 10.

$1,750 at Saks Fifth Avenue

2. The Row Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps

The Row’s Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps are a twist on a wardrobe classic.

Step out in style with The Row’s Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps. Featuring a sculptural kitten heel, this shoe is a timeless style that will be a long-lasting go-to in your capsule wardrobe. The short heel provides a feminine touch without being uncomfortable. Shop the shoes in black and brown in women’s whole and half shoe sizes 5 to 12.

$990 at Saks Fifth Avenue

3. The Row Alicia Turtleneck Sweater Dress

The Row isn’t about trends, it’s about building a versatile and effortless capsule wardrobe of well-made clothes.

You’ll look just like the iconic Olsen twins themselves in The Row’s Alicia Turtleneck Sweater Dress. One of their most popular styles, the black wool dress features a turtleneck, exaggerated sleeves and a floor-length design. This avant-garde style may look advanced for a fashion beginner, but this cozy dress is designed to make a statement while still incorporating classic design elements. The Alicia sweater dress is available in women’s sizes XS to XL.

$2,250 at Saks Fifth Avenue

4. The Row Pipa Wide-Leg Pants

The Pipa Wide-Leg Pants are modern and timeless.

For a serious style statement, consider the Pipa Wide-Leg Pants. Made from durable and luxurious Italian wool and expertly crafted, these pants are built to last. The wide-leg silhouette is trendy and timeless, and pairs well with many of the wardrobe staples you already have. Pair it with a chic sweater for date night, or throw it on with a t-shirt and blazer for a dressed-up casual look. Shop the Pipa in women’s sizes 0 to 12.

$1,350 at Saks Fifth Avenue

5. The Row Sofia Leather Top Handle Bag

A simple shape and hardware make the Sofia Leather Top Handle Bag a minimalist dream.

Carry all of your daily essentials in the Sofia Leather Top Handle Bag. This timeless, simple design is highlighted by elegant gold hardware, while the short top handle makes it the perfect bag for a memorable evening outfit. The Sofia is made of soft calf leather and is available in both black and a pale tan shade that The Row calls Butter.

$3,950 at Saks Fifth Avenue

6. The Row Maia Long Tie-Waist Coat

The Maia Long Tie-Waist Coat is trendy and beautifully crafted.

Some of The Row’s most impressive offerings include their gorgeous wool coats, and the Maia Long Tie-Waist Coat might just be our favorite. The coat is beautifully crafted from a virgin wool and cotton blend, and features a notch collar, raglan sleeves and a self-fabric belt to cinch at the waist. Most notably, the coat features a dramatic panel of fabric that hangs along the front side, adding movement and luxury to a classic design. Shop the style in women’s sizes XS to L.

$6,590 at Saks Fifth Avenue

7. The Row Michelet Midi-Skirt

A midi-skirt is a cold-weather staple, and the Michelet is ready for the best outfits.

This isn’t your mother’s midi-skirt. The Michelet Midi-Skirt features an ankle-grazing length and feminine pin-tuck pleats, made from a stretchy wool-blend fabric. Sport the skirt with flats (try sneakers if you’re feeling like having a serious fashion moment) along with a basic white blouse for a look that’s contemporary and classic at the same time. The Michelet Midi-Skirt is available in Navy in women’s sizes 0 to 10.

$1,490 at Saks Fifth Avenue

8. The Row Gaiola Ribbed Cashmere Sweater

Made to pair with casual jeans or formal trousers, the Gaiola Ribbed Cashmere Sweater is soft and stylishly oversized.

For an unforgettably luxurious winter look, try out the Gaiola Ribbed Cashmere Sweater. The shorter silhouette and long, billowing sleeves are made from soft ribbed cashmere. Pair the sweater with jeans and clogs for a modern look. This is sure to become a go-to cozy sweater in your wardrobe. The Gaiola sweater is available in women’s sizes XS to XL in Cumin and bright red.

$2,150 at Saks Fifth Avenue

9. The Row Jules Suede Tote

This favorite from The Row is as classic as they come.

For the days when you have a bit more to carry, the Jules Suede Tote is one of The Row’s best-selling bags. The sleek curved design and smooth Italian suede give the bag a modern feel without the logos and extra bells and whistles that often festoon other bags at this price point. This is an everyday bag that you’ll turn to, well, every day.

$1,990 at Saks Fifth Avenue

10. The Row Falun Cashmere Turtleneck Sleeveless Sweater

Made for layering for a memorable winter fit, the Falun Cashmere Sweater is designed for a versatile wardrobe.

The Falun Cashmere Turtleneck Sleeveless Sweater was practically designed to be worn with several of the other stellar pieces on this list. Wear it with the Pipa Wide Leg for a sleek and stylish all-black look, or layer it underneath a blazer or sweater for a bit of extra warmth for your most special winter events. Made from plush cashmere, this sleeveless sweater is available in black and Clover Green in women’s sizes XS to XL.

$990 at Saks Fifth Avenue

