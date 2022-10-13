Love Pharma - Johns Hopkins University Psilocybin Trial Advances Toward Launch in 2022

Dr. Albert Garcia Romeu will serve as head researcher for the Love Pharma's MicroDoz sponsored trial to be conducted at the Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research

The MicroDoz Therapy team is sponsoring a study to evaluate the effectiveness of psilocybin in treating Cannabis Use Disorder in 12 patients conducted by Dr. Albert Garcia Romeu and colleagues

This study builds upon the Company's major research initiative, to identify and target addiction treatment solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / LOVE Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to provide the following update on the advancement of the previously announced trial focused upon clinical applications for psilocybin assisted therapy for addiction to be conducted at Johns Hopkins.

"LOVE is actively working to identify and assess biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions to address addiction, with intent to grow its pharmaceutical presence in the underserved addiction treatment market," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Since acquiring MicroDoz, the LOVE team has worked diligently to design and prepare to launch this comprehensive study relating to the potential of psilocybin assisted treatment for cannabis use disorder, and we are excited to advance this initiative."

The study will be led by Dr. Albert Garcia-Romeu and will help to establish consumer confidence and guide the development and use of psilocybin products for addiction treatment. Albert Garcia-Romeu, Ph.D. is a member of the Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences faculty at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he studies the effects of psychedelic drugs in humans, with a focus on psilocybin as an aid in the treatment of addiction. (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/profiles/details/albert-garciaromeu)

This pilot trial will serve as a foundation to advance the research to larger scale trials and drive future licensing and commercialization opportunities.

Johns Hopkins Study Highlights:

MicroDoz Therapy is sponsoring a study to test the effectiveness of psilocybin in treating Cannabis Use Disorder in 12 patients. The proposed study timeline includes the following, which is subject to potential changes

Final regulatory approval and hiring of study coordinator - October-November

Initial patient recruitment - December-January

Complete patient treatment - Q1 2024

Complete follow-ups - Q2-Q3 2024

Data generated in the study will be available to MicroDoz Therapy Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Love Pharma.

LOVE is excited to officially launch this research initiative at Johns Hopkins this Fall and will continue to update shareholders as milestones are achieved (for which there is no guarantee). Sponsoring a successful pilot trial will allow the company to advance further clinical research initiatives.

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

