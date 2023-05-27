‘A love and passion for the job.’ Irmo Fire District honors fallen firefighter

The Irmo firefighter killed Friday while battling an apartment fire was highly respected, according to a statement issued by the Irmo Fire Department.

James Michael Muller, 25, had been a member of the department for seven years, according to the statement. “He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job. Firefighter Muller will be greatly missed amongst his firefighting family.”

Muller died from injuries suffered while fighting a fire at the Tropical Ridge apartment complex on Stoneridge Road in Columbia. That’s near Greystone Boulevard and Interstate 126.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the complete statement from the department.

It is with great sadness that Chief Mike Sonefeld and the officers and members of the Irmo Fire District announce the death of an on-duty firefigher due to a structural collapse during fire suppression efforts this afternoon.

Fire protection services from multiple fire departments were performing interior suppression activities when this tragedy occurred. Irmo was assigned to this call as an automatic aid response. More details of the fire will be forthcoming when appropriate.

Three members from the Irmo Fire Disrtrict were transported to the hospital after the event, the other two firefighters have been released from the hospital this evening.

Firefighter James Michael Muller, 25, has been a member of the Irmo Fire District for seven years. He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job. Firefighter Muller will be greatly missed amongst his firefighting family. Chief Sonefeld and the fire district appreciate the outpouring of your thoughts and prayers during this tragic and difficult time.