'The Love has been overwhelming:' Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin thanks well-wishers in posts

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Damar Hamlin's miraculous recovery took another step forward Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati, took to social media to offer thanks nearly five days after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during Monday night's game against the Bengals in front of a national television audience.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much." was posted to Hamlin's Instagram account.

"The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! #3strong"

Hamlin offered a similar message on Twitter.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!," came via his @HamlinIsland account.

It's the latest step forward for Hamlin, whose life was clearly in jeopardy Monday before he was resuscitated. He spent the early part of the week sedated and intubated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, surrounded by family members while fans stood vigil outside and in Orchard Park, New York, where the Bills play their home games.

People around the country contributed to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, the gofundme page swelling to more than $8 million in donations.

While the Bills, Bengals, NFL at large and even the country awaited news of progress, Hamlin slowly came around, his doctors detailing his miraculous comeback. Hamlin's breathing tube was removed Friday, and he was finally able to speak to his relieved teammates – many of whom had been in tears Monday night while trainers and medical personnel worked on Hamlin at Paycor Stadium – via FaceTime, telling them, "Love you boys."

Meanwhile, the NFL – after primarily monitoring Hamlin's progress early in the week – has gotten back to the business of football, laying out modified playoff scenarios after deciding Thursday to cancel the Bills-Bengals game, which had extensive playoff ramifications for seeding the AFC bracket.

The Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday and could be playing for the conference's No. 1 seed if the Kansas City Chiefs lose Saturday.

The league is honoring Hamlin with pre-game T-shirts that say "Love for Damar" and outlining his No. 3 in blue or red at the 30-yard line in stadiums throughout the country. Bills players will wear a special No. 3 shoulder patch on their jerseys Sunday.

"He's just an infectious young man with an infectious personality," said Bills coach Sean McDermott.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damar Hamlin thanks well-wishers in social media posts

