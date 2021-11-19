Love Modern Farmhouse Decor? Here's How to Get the Look

modern farmhouse kitchen with long table and chairs

Thanks to shows like HGTV's Fixer Upper, most of us are familiar with the basics of modern farmhouse decor—say hello to exposed beams, shiplap, plenty of neutral colors, natural wood tones, and lots of vintage antiques, from lighting to accent pieces. While modern farmhouse decor is more streamlined and less cluttered than rustic farmhouse style, it's a more contemporary look that can translate to many different geographic areas around the country. To introduce modern farmhouse decor into your own home, consider some of the signature elements of the style, below.

Design tip: Just because you love the elements of a certain design style doesn't mean you have to go all-in on it. In fact, many interior designers would tell you that it's a mix of styles that adds depth and complexity to a space. So don't feel like you need to go full farmhouse in order to have the same appeal. Start out by incorporating a few of the pieces below, then slowly add more if you'd like.

Get the Modern Farmhouse Decor Look:

Farmhouse Sink

The kitchen and living room, preferably done open-concept, seem to be at the heart of the modern farmhouse-inspired home. A beautiful farmhouse sink is a staple of the style—thankfully, it ages nicely and looks good with a variety of counter and cabinet styles.

Home Depot Farmhouse Sink

Shiplap (Whether Real or Faux)

If you're searching for that shiplap look, but on a budget, this kit of peel-and-stick wall paneling might be the perfect option instead of hiring a contractor. It adds warmth and visual interest to plain walls and is still versatile when it's done in a neutral hue.

Peel and Stick Shiplap

Storage Trunk

Instead of a side table or coffee table, why not try a trunk with some charm? It feels decidedly vintage and a touch rustic, plus it doubles as an extra storage spot for living room essentials like games and blankets.

One Kings Lane Wooden Storage Trunk

Natural Woven Baskets

Stylish organization has no finer ally than bins or baskets. This woven option still hides visual clutter, while working nicely with other decor styles that might be incorporated into the room. The neutral color and weave add a lovely hit of texture to your shelves.

Natural Woven Basket, square

Farmhouse Dining Table

With plenty of handmade charm, this extendable kitchen table offers lots of room for family and guests, and it would work beautifully in an open-concept modern farmhouse kitchen. The dings and divots collected over the years would only add more character.

Farmhouse Style Wooden Dining Table

Check and Plaid Patterns

If you want to add a little pattern to your rich wood-tone table, buffalo check in a neutral color like navy feels a little bit country while retaining its versatility. It's a playful touch that adds some fun to a surface.

Buffalo Check Table Runner

Windsor-Style Dining Chairs

Nothing is more timeless than a Windsor-style dining chair. This version has been modernized while retaining its classic appeal. Don't be afraid to mix and match your chairs with your dining table.