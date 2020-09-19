What we love about Melbourne: 'Our streets are filled with tiny, profound acts of care'

When the city of Melbourne is finally let loose from its restrictions, all the reasons it is fiercely loved will still be there – and revisited with gusto. Here a handful of residents tell us what they love about their city.

Tell us in the comments what you love, too.

I can bring my culture here – Makida Kebede, Melbourne local

It’s a multicultural city that is really inclusive. So, when you walk around Melbourne, whether it’s in the suburbs or the city, it’s a melting pot with different groups of people and cultures and backgrounds.

It’s welcoming to all cultures in all aspects whether it be food, theatre, bar, art, fashion, whatever it is.

I’m Ethiopian and really far away from home but I feel like at home here; I feel like I can be myself here and bring my culture into this city.

Monet at the NGV – Luke, primary school teacher

No matter how many times I visit the NGV, I am constantly amazed and inspired by the countless works of art on display.

There’s something really special about walking through its many different galleries and coming across a piece you may not have seen before or even finding your way back to your favourite artwork on display (mine is ‘Vétheuil’ by Monet) to view it for the hundredth time.

And of course, no trip to the NGV is complete without running your fingers over the waterwall at the entrance to the gallery.

The weather – Georgia Love, journalist

You know, as much as we joke about the four seasons in one day, we’re really lucky with our climate here. We’ve got the most beautiful summers with the most perfect weather and then in winter, we get to rug up and be warm and kind of enjoy that.

Living in Melbourne feels like you’re constantly on holidays.

It almost feels like Liverpool – Martin Hand, barista

I’m in a modern, urban area with like beautiful river walks and urban cycleways and botanical gardens on my doorstep. I’ve got incredible views from the Dandenongs right round to Port Melbourne. I’m literally a million miles from where I’m from and I’m so grateful for it.

It’s a young, vibrant technologically advanced city … it’s artistic and creative and it almost feels like a city that I’m close to called Liverpool in England.

Tesselaar Tulip festival – Madan Subedi, Nepalese international student

The Tulip festival is one of the best attractions. It’s fun for all ages, including live entertainment concerts, children’s games and activities. I have been overwhelmed with such delicious food and market stalls, and it’s all set against the spectacular backdrop of a rainbow of flower tulips.

It is unquestionable that the tulip festivals show would bring anything but a smile to your face. And the most beautiful secret of this festival is how you can see the cluster of bees around the garden.

Hospitality is the heartbeat – Rob McKenzie, business owner

Phil [co-owner] and I chose Melbourne to open [our pizza place] because of the importance of hospitality to this city. When you look at it and how many people are employed in Melbourne in hospitality one way or the other, it really is the heartbeat of Melbourne.

I moved here ten years ago and that was one of the first things that I noticed was basically going out for a coffee or going out for brunch is a weekly routine more than anything. And popping into your local bar or pub, it’s just part of what you do.

It truly is the heartbeat of the city.

Strolling by the Yarra – Morisha Puri, Indian international student

I love walking along the Yarra River at night as it is so calming in addition to the city life.

Strolling along the river after a hectic day gives a calmness to your soul. The water reflecting the city lights, the pubs on the riverbank depicting the life above it. You get to meet different people; some who are there to party, some for chat with their friends and some who are commuting to or from work.

I go there to relieve my stress.

Connecting with mob – Grace Birch, Indigenous activist

I grew up in the inner north of Melbourne and love this city for all its unique traits. I’m very, very grateful to have grown up in such a diverse community.

I love connecting with Melbourne mob. A real highlight of my year is attending the Naidoc March that is in the Melbourne city centre. It is a reminder of that community connection and all of us coming together.

