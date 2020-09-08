So your love life is garbage. If you live in Florida, here’s why

If you are desperately looking for love in the great state of Florida, you may as well resign yourself to dying alone under a pile of cats and empty pizza boxes.

A new study from slotsource.com, an online gaming website, reports that Florida is no. 37 on a list of best states for dating in the United States.

And it’s even worse than you think: This is Florida’s ranking on a list of 46 states, including Washington DC, which is not in fact a state. New Mexico, Indiana, Minnesota, California and Hawaii were not included in the study because of a lack of divorce data. We find it hard to believe California doesn’t have divorce data. We suspect the sheer number of Hollywood shenanigans somehow broke the data, but we could not confirm this theory.

In addition to marriage rates and divorce rates, Slotsource examined the percentage of singles and how much a date costs in each state. It also considered the number of searches for dating apps Tinder and Bumble using Google Trends.

And still, Florida ended up a lowly 37, better only than Oklahoma, Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama, Mississippi, Utah, Arkansas, New York and New Jersey. If you wonder why New York scored so poorly know the average cost of a date there is $297.27. You’d Netflix and chill, too.

The average cost of a date in Florida is $128.82, which isn’t quite as bad, although we all know if you’re going out in Miami the only way to keep the bill that low is to hit El Palacios de los Jugos for a mamey shake and an empanada. A $128.82 bill is just the bar tab at most Miami restaurants after two drinks that aren’t even doubles.

The best place to date? Washington D.C., according to the study, which does not take into account that in Washington D.C. the chances of a second date are inevitably low due to nonstop political chatter on Date 1. The other top 10 states for dating are Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, Iowa, Nevada, Maine, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and South Dakota.