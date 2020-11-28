Love Jihad: UP Governor Promulgates Unlawful Conversion Ordinance

The Uttar Pradesh Governor on Saturday, 28 November, promulgated the controversial UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, that ostensibly deals with ‘unlawful conversions’ to tackle what several states have called ‘love jihad’.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had cleared the ordinance on 24 November.

The ordinance had proposed for a jail term of 1-5 years with a Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors & women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty.

If a person wants to perform marriage after converting into any other religion, they will need to take permission from the relevant District Magistrate two months before the marriage.

The Law Commission Report

The UP State Law Commission had prepared a report on forced and unlawful conversions in the state, which is how the matter has been framed legislatively.

The UP Law Commission had submitted a draft ‘Uttar Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2019’ to the government last year, which included a provision saying that religious conversion done only for the purpose of marriage would be illegal.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently re-emphasised a push for a law dealing with the issue, saying at a public rally in Jaunpur: “The government will also work to curb ‘Love Jihad’, we’ll enact a strict law. I warn those who conceal their identity and play with the honour of our sisters and daughters, if you don’t mend your ways, your ‘Ram naam satya’ journey will begin.”

There is no actual reference to the term ‘love jihad’ in this ordinance, according to reports.

