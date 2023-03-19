Love Island's Will Young addresses speculation about his sexuality

Love Island alum Will Young has opened up about the rumours surrounding his sexuality.

Will and Jessie narrowly missed out on making the Love Island final, but their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength. However, rumours have swirled about Will's sexuality with some believing he could be gay.

In a new interview with the Daily Mirror, Will has assured fans that he isn't gay and was being his true self while in the villa.

Related: Love Island's Will and Jessie share update with fans in first Instagram post together

"I was 100% myself in the villa. I’m happy with myself and I’m happy with Jessie," Will said.

"My brother is gay, and so I’m all for it. I don’t think anyone can say that to me in a negative way. As a person I’m very outgoing and charismatic, and I’m not going to change."

Jessie backed up Will, saying: "It’s 2023 and judging people’s sexuality is outdated and needs to get out of the window."

Related: Love Island's Montana Brown confirms sex of baby

Will and Jessie previously opened up about their sex life since leaving the villa, describing it as "amazing" and revealing that they've only spent one night apart since the show ended.

"It's 100 times better now we're out the villa. It is a million times better, I'll tell you that much," Jessie said.



However, the couple have yet to talk to their respective parents about what they got up to in the villa.

ITV

Related: Love Island star hits back at "bump police"

"Our parents haven't commented on us having sex in the villa… we're just going to pretend like that didn't happen. I wasn't planning on doing that," Jessie said.

Will said: "I thought we were just going to go in [the hideaway] and not have sex because we were being filmed, but you're in there for so long, it's portrayed in a playful way."

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

You Might Also Like