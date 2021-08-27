Love Island's Priya Reveals Her Fee For Appearing On Show As She Donates It All To Charity

Love Island contestant Priya Gopaldas has disclosed how much she was paid for appearing on the reality show.

The medical student made a late entrance as a bombshell during the most recent series, spending a week in the villa, during which time she had to pick between Matthew MacNabb and Brett Staniland.

While her journey came to an abrupt end when she and Brett were dumped from the villa after calling time on their romance, Priya picked up a total of £750 for her stay on the Island.

Priya revealed the fee ITV paid her as she donated the full amount to charity, details of which she posted on her Instagram Story.

It showed a bank credit from ITV PLC for “Talent Pay”, which the former Islander subsequently sent to NHS Charities Together.

ITV declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

While £750 might seem a lot of money to be paid for a week lounging in the sun in the surroundings of a luxury villa, the amount likely also takes into account the time Priya would have had to spend in quarantine in Spain before making her first appearance on screen.

It has been well documented in the past that ITV does pay Islanders during their time in the villa to cover their expenses while they are away from home.

The seventh series of Love Island came to an end on Monday night, with Millie and Liam being crowned this year’s winners, ultimately choosing to split the £50,000 prize fund between them.

Laura Whitmore confirmed during the finale that Love Island will return for a new series on ITV2 next summer.

