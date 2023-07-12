Love Island's Olivia Hawkins recalls "scary" exit from villa

Love Island star Olivia Hawkins has spoken out about her life since leaving the villa, admitting it’s a "bizarre" experience suddenly heading back to reality.

The former islander featured in the 2023 winter edition of the ITV2 dating show and stayed in the villa for 7 weeks before eventually being booted off the show following a public vote.

Reflecting on her experience, Hawkins revealed how it felt to exit the show and get used to her newfound fame.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jo Hale - Getty Images





Related: Love Island USA unveils cast for 2023 season

Chatting about the moment she left the show, Hawkins explained how unusual it felt to suddenly be away from the cameras.

"Despite being ready to leave the Love Island villa when I was voted off, it's actually really scary," she told OK!. "It takes weeks to adjust back to being in the normal world.

"I was in the villa for a really long time - 7 weeks - so when I left and I got in the car to leave, I had to ask the producers: 'Can I actually take my mic off now and say whatever I want?'

"It's a strange concept going in the villa and then coming out and everyone knows you."

ITV

Related: Love Island 2023 reveals first recoupling results since Casa Amor

However, the reality star went on to confess she was glad to be able to see her family once again after such a long time away from home.

Hawkins described seeing her grandparents for the first time after her stint in the villa as "like coming back to normality".



ITV

Related: Love Island's Jack Fincham teases show return after break-up

Detailing how she coped with her swift rise to stardom, Hawkins confessed she now regularly has fans approach her in public.

"It's bizarre when you go into a shop and people ask you about the show," she explained. "You do get sick of talking about Love Island after a while, but obviously, everyone is really interested in it, and I am grateful for that, and for the experience I had - I wouldn't change it for the world."



Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.



You Might Also Like