Love Island's Olivia Bowen reveals real reason why she fell out with Cara De La Hoyde

The year is 2018 and Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen are gearing up to walk down the aisle, while fellow Islander Cara De La Hoyde is on bridesmaid duties. But cut to the day and Cara and then-boyfriend Nathan Massey are nowhere to be seen.

However, two years later, it looks like Liv and Cara are finally back on talking terms. Speaking to OK! magazine, Olivia said she can't wait to see Cara and meet their second child, baby girl Delilah.

"Me and Cara have been chatting quite a bit recently and making sure she’s OK," she said. "She’s doing so well and she looks amazing. Delilah is gorgeous – I’m so proud. I can’t wait to see them and get things sorted and go back to how we were. I can’t believe it’s been two years since we spoke. This time with what’s been going on with coronavirus has taught me what’s important."

At the time, Olivia said there was no big fall out between the pair and explained that they hadn't seen each other for ages so it didn't make sense to have her as one of her bridesmaids any longer.

However, it looks like there was definitely more to it, with Olivia adding to OK! this week, "It’s so nice, because we were all so close and for us both that was a really weird time and it exploded for no reason. I was getting married and had trust issues with everyone around me at that point. I didn’t know who I could trust and who I couldn’t. That was my mistake and I’m so glad to have her back."

We love to see it.

