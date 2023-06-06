Love Island's Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack unveil wedding day tattoos

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Love Island star Olivia Attwood and Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack have unveiled their wedding day tattoos.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2019, tied the knot this weekend at a five-star hotel in Knightsbridge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a video from the wedding reception, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, Olivia can be sitting in a chair as a tattoo artist holds her arm.

Olivia, who was wearing a sparkling white mini dress for the event, tagged tattoo artist Pablo Gutierrez in the post.

Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images

Tagging both Olivia and her new husband Bradley in a post on his own Instagram page, Pablo revealed what ink the happy couple had chosen to mark the day.

On Olivia's arm, a small tattoo reads 'Till Death', while a matching tattoo on Bradley's wrist finishes the sentence with 'Do Us Part'.

A series of black and white pics shows the artist at work on the couple's individual tattoos. In one sweet snap, Olivia and Bradley pose together, admiring the finished product.

Pablo captioned his post: "Till Death Do Us Part. Blessed to tatt at @oliviajade_attwood and @bradleydack1 wedding. CLBridal you know. Love u both so much and thanks so much for the support."

Related: Love Island's Olivia Attwood announces exciting new show with Bradley Dack

Getting a tattoo during your wedding reception may seem unconventional, but it tracks for Olivia and Bradley, who took a less-than-traditional approach to their nuptials.

In another Instagram Story from the morning of the wedding, Olivia shared with fans that she and Bradley had spent the night before their wedding together.

"Brad and I stayed together the night before the wedding… Not traditional I know but something I really wanted, and I'm so glad we did," she wrote alongside a picture of Bradley having breakfast in their hotel room.

Love Island airs on ITV2, and is available via catch up on ITVX and BritBox.

You Might Also Like