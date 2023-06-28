Love Island's Molly responds to Zach moving on with Kady

Love Island contestant Molly Marsh has responded to Zach Noble moving on with Kady McDermott, less than 24 hours after she was dumped from the villa.

ICYMI, this week's Love Island has been dramatic af. After OG Islander Kady returned as a bombshell, she was asked to choose one of the boys to couple up with after 12 hours on the show, and picked Zach. His current partner Molly then received a text, explaining she was dumped from the villa.

While Molly told Maya Jama on Love Island: Aftersun she was keen to continue things with Zach after the show - and that she would be waiting for him - it didn't take him long to move on. In fact, Monday's episode [27th June] showed him trying and failing to kiss Kady on the terrace.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ITV

Now, Molly has spoken out about the fact he's moved on, explaining his advances on Kady gave her the "ick", but that she did still think they had a special connection.

"I thought there was something very special there and maybe there still is," Molly told Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast. "But to see him leaning in for a kiss with someone, two nights after me being gone. It has given me the ick."

Molly added that Kady's rejection of the kiss will make him "want her more", adding that she thinks he rushed moving on. "Why so soon? Fair enough if you’re getting to know each other and it’s getting flirty. Hand on the knee? Okay fair enough whatever. But going in for a kiss? He wanted it, he clearly wanted it.”

ITV

Molly also said the moment made her question if their connection was "as strong" as she initially believed: "I thought there was something there where if he wanted to get to know her it might take a few days and see where it goes. But it’s got a lot quicker. And it’s like, have I really disappeared that quickly from your mind?"

Here's to hoping Molly is doing OK. And hey, Love Island, can we have a Malin/Terry reunion moment, please? Send! Her! Back! Into! The! Villa!

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.





You Might Also Like