Love Island's Molly Marsh thought Zach would leave with her

Love Island's Molly Marsh has responded to her shocking exit, revealing that she had hoped Zachariah Noble would leave with her.

On Friday's episode of the ITV2 reality show, former Islander Kady McDermott returned to the villa as the latest bombshell, and was tasked with stealing one of the boys hours after her entrance.

She went with Zach due to her initial attraction to him. Molly then received a text saying she was now single and therefore dumped from the show.

ITV

Following on from the brutal twist, when asked if she thought Zach would follow her out of the villa so they could explore their romance on the outside world, Molly said, "Yeah. There was definitely a part of me that thought, 'Come home with me.'

"I thought, 'Let’s go and we can carry this on.' But it’s his journey as well and he probably needs to keep himself a little bit open and see if there is something there.

"Me and Zach had said to each other we can’t be fully closed off yet and it will take time to get there. But it was heading to that, we were quite close to being that.

ITV

"I wonder now if he maybe regrets saying he was still open. Maybe he was wishing he’d said, 'I am closed off' and it would have been different. I would have loved him to have come back with me and come home. But I understand he needs to stay and see what’s right and hopefully we carry on at home when he does leave.



"I wish I'd spoken to Zach to say, 'I'll be waiting. I really want this to carry on.' But no words could come out of my mouth. I was so speechless!"

She also stated that she didn't hold it against Kady for making the decision she did, but is hoping nothing will develop between Kady and Zach.

"I actually don’t see it going anywhere," she added. "I know Kady mentioned these traits in a guy she wanted and Zach does fit those traits. Mature, relaxed and all of that. So we’ll see with that and if there is something there then there is and it’s meant to be, but I’m hoping there’s not."

How will Kady's choice and Molly's elimination shake things up in the villa?



Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

