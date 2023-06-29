Love Island's Molly breaks silence on Zachariah kissing Kady in the villa

Love Island star Molly Marsh has broken her silence on Zachariah Noble going in for a kiss with Kady McDermott in the villa.

Viewers will know that new bombshell Kady was recently tasked with stealing one of the boys in the villa, and her choice of Zach meant that his then-other half Molly was dumped from the show.

In the aftermath, Zach seemed to waste no time in moving on, going in for a kiss with Kady that was firmly rejected by the latter – and Molly has suggested that the moment was "karma".

ITV

"Seeing him now cracking on with Kady, I would've thought that I was more important than after two days wanting to go straight in for the kiss – that's a lot quite soon," she told The Sun.

Molly added: "He's kind of got to do this, he's in there and he can't just sit and wait for me.

"But I do think it was quite funny and karma has come around that Kady pied him. I think it was what he needed. Has he forgotten he's got my bracelet on?!”

ITV

While Molly had initially expressed hope that Zach would follow her and leave the villa too, she suggested in the new interview that she has since had a rethink.

"I suppose I do feel a bit silly. I'd hope I was still in his mind but I don't know if I am anymore," she admitted.

"Zach and I spoke very quickly, we literally hugged each other. I wish I did say more to him, we hardly said anything to each other. That's one thing I regret. It's frustrating."

Since her departure, Molly has fuelled rumours that she could be returning, especially after posting Instagram pics confirming she had landed in Ibiza, not far from Love Island's filming location in Mallorca.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

