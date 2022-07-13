Love Island's Millie Court and Liam Reardon have split

Love Island 2021 winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court have announced their split.

Almost a year after meeting in the villa, the couple have taken to Instagram to share that they have broken up, and we're heartbroken for them.



Sharing an Instagram Story, Millie wrote: "Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting out relationship.

"Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience that we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next. Love, Millie."

Photo credit: Instagram/ Millie Court

We're wishing Liam and Millie both all the best.

