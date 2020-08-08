Love Island's Maura Higgins just hit back at body-shaming trolls in the most badass way

From Cosmopolitan

Love Island's Maura Higgins just hit back at trolls that skinny-shamed her in the most badass way, and we're here for it.

After posting a fire bikini pic wearing a tiger-print swimsuit, Maura shared a screenshot of one of the horrible messages she received in response to the photo.

The awful comment, sent to Maura by DM, read, "Put some weight on. Get some curves. You look like a cardboard front and back with a trout pout!!! 😂😂😂 "

But Maura wasn't putting up with the troll, and instead shared the comment on her story, with an added message for the hater, "Here we go 😂 Next video is for you ma darling 😌 "

She quickly followed up with a stunning backstage bikini video, with the added hashtag, "#BEKIND," and Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next," playing in the background including the lyrics, "Now I'm so amazing." Couldn't have put it better ourselves, Maura.

After putting the troll firmly in their place, the ex Love Islander went on to share even more positivity with her followers, encouraging them to be themselves and be confident.

Maura's post read, "All you have to do is be yourself and live the story that no one else can live - the story of your own unique life. Be proud, be confident and most of all, be happy," with an added kiss emoji.

Celebrating the bikini pics on her story, Maura also revealed she hasn't been on holiday since leaving the Love Island villa last July, adding, "I think it's now deserved."

This isn't the first time Maura has shut down body-shaming trolls, previously standing up for her fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague, who also received a string of horrible comments earlier this month.

Sharing Molly-Mae's tweet clapping back at the haters, Maura wrote, "Be f**king kind. How many times for we have to say this??"

Molly-Mae's original tweets put the trolls firmly in their place. She wrote, "I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write s**t like that and sleep at night? Beyond me."



It's time the body-shamers were called out once and for all, and we love to see Maura and Molly-Mae standing up to them.

